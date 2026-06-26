Access to electricity . Despite gains, progress remains far too slow. In 2024, the global access rate stagnated at 92%, and annual growth halved compared to the previous decade. Sub-Saharan Africa and rural populations are increasingly left behind, with the rural deficit in Sub-Saharan Africa growing from 376 million in 2010 to 447 million in 2024. Achieving universal access by 2030 will now require the pace of progress to triple to 1.3% a year.

Access to clean fuels and technologies for cooking. This remains the largest energy gap, affecting approximately two billion people — roughly one quarter of the world’s population. Progress is uneven, with a stark urban-rural divide: 89 per cent of the urban population have access to clean cooking compared to only 56% of people living in rural areas. Without stronger action, 1.8 billion people could still rely on polluting fuels like charcoal, wood, kerosene, and coal by 2030. Sub-Saharan Africa again accounts for a disproportionate share, with the number of people lacking access expected to reach one billion by 2027. This has severe health consequences, with household air pollution being responsible for some 3 million deaths per year.