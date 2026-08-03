Positioned in one of India’s fastest-growing industrial and transportation hubs, Galgotias University surges in global and national rankings

The twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida illustrate India’s economic transformation particularly vividly. Over the past two decades, the region has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing industrial, manufacturing and technology centres, supported by modern expressways, expanding urban infrastructure and increasing global connectivity. The newly inaugurated Noida International Airport at Jewar, expected to become one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs, is accelerating that momentum further, drawing investment into logistics, advanced manufacturing, data centres, electronics, mobility and aviation services.