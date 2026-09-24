The $5 trillion question facing global education

These forces are converging most visibly in how they challenge the traditional education model. AI is the most immediate disruptor; not because it adds a new tool to the classroom, but because it simultaneously undermines both how education is delivered and how it is credentialed. For instance, AI-powered tutoring systems have demonstrated learning gains approaching those of one-on-one human tutoring, at a fraction of the cost, thus raising a fundamental question about the economics of lecture-based instruction. At the same time, employers are moving away from credentials as a hiring signal: 60–70% now report using skills-based hiring, and alternatives like Google Career Certificates, which cost $300 and are accepted by over 150 employers. This suggests that quality education no longer requires a four-year degree or a six-figure tuition bill.