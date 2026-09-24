The $5 trillion question facing global education

Education spending is soaring, but skills gaps show why system needs a fundamental rethink
Global spending on education exceeds $5 trillion annually, approximately 5% of global GDP. Yet 85 million jobs are estimated to go unfulfilled by 2030, and only 58% of students globally reach minimum reading proficiency by the end of primary school. It is estimated that $8.5 trillion in unrealised economic output comes from skills gaps alone. The gap between what education systems produce and what economies actually need has never been wider.
Education systems were designed for an industrial economy that no longer exists, and they are being disrupted by forces moving faster than most institutions can adapt. Six structural shifts are converging simultaneously: technological acceleration led by AI, demographic divergence between aging and youthful populations, the rise of non-linear careers, learners demanding value for money, geopolitical competition for skilled talent, and fiscal constraints forcing governments to do more with less.
These forces are converging most visibly in how they challenge the traditional education model. AI is the most immediate disruptor; not because it adds a new tool to the classroom, but because it simultaneously undermines both how education is delivered and how it is credentialed. For instance, AI-powered tutoring systems have demonstrated learning gains approaching those of one-on-one human tutoring, at a fraction of the cost, thus raising a fundamental question about the economics of lecture-based instruction. At the same time, employers are moving away from credentials as a hiring signal: 60–70% now report using skills-based hiring, and alternatives like Google Career Certificates, which cost $300 and are accepted by over 150 employers. This suggests that quality education no longer requires a four-year degree or a six-figure tuition bill.
The disruption spans the entire education value chain. In early childhood, where research demonstrates 7–13% annual returns on investment, the highest of any stage, MENA participation rates remain at approximately 30%, well below the 93% in Europe and North America. In K–12, 44 million additional teachers are needed globally by 2030, precisely as generative AI demands that educators shift from content delivery to coaching and facilitation. In higher education, the traditional degree is being unbundled by bootcamps, Massive open online courses (MOOCs), and employer-issued credentials. In corporate learning, the “half-life of a professional” skill has shrunk from 10 years to under five; $350 billion in annual learning and development (L&D) spending continues to show poor returns because most of it is still delivered in formats designed for a pre-digital era.
The GCC offers some of the most decisive responses to these challenges. Saudi Arabia has reduced national unemployment from approximately 15% to a record low of 6%, achieving its Vision 2030 workforce target five years early. The UAE has risen from 17th to 9th in the IMD World Talent Ranking and ranks first globally in workforce readiness. Qatar has invested billions to establish and develop Education City, hosting branch campuses of Cornell, Carnegie Mellon, Georgetown, and Northwestern. These are not incremental adjustments; they are structural bets on human capital as the next economic engine.
Ambition alone is insufficient. Education reform must be measured against three questions: does it improve access, does it improve quality, and does it improve relevance? Governments need to realign spending toward the highest-return stages of the value chain and build data-driven workforce strategies that connect what is taught to what employers need. Education institutions must redefine their value proposition before the market does it for them. And the private sector must treat workforce development as a strategic capability, not a procurement line item.
The $5 trillion question is not whether education needs to change, because every data point confirms it does. The question is whether decision makers will redesign systems around the learner and the labour market or continue optimising institutions built for a world that has already moved on. The countries that answer correctly will not just produce better graduates, they will define the next generation of economic competitiveness.