The company also announced the launch of the second season of GRAND TOUR, with two vehicles from the initial batch of UAE-manufactured ADAMAS preparing to depart Abu Dhabi on a journey across Africa, covering Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania, before reaching Casablanca, Morocco. The two vehicles will carry the “Made in the Emirates” mark as they travel through a diverse range of markets and operating environments. The journey reflects ROX’s expansion into global markets from its growing production base in Abu Dhabi, while showcasing the capabilities and performance of UAE-manufactured vehicles across diverse international markets.