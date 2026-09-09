Rox is made in the UAE, made for the world

One of the things that stands out about the ROX project is the emphasis on developing partnerships within the UAE, such as the collaboration with Borouge International, which is supplying advanced polyolefin materials for the ADAMAS. Khalfan Al Muhairi, Senior Vice President for the Middle East region at Borouge International, explained that the relationship began around two years ago, with ROX looking for materials that could deliver quality while also being lightweight and energy efficient.