Why your sleep patterns may change during the UAE winter

Doctors say there is no single explanation for these changes. Some residents may sleep better as temperatures fall, while others may experience disrupted sleep because of nasal allergies, an uncomfortable bedroom environment, or irregular schedules.

While milder temperatures can make sleeping more comfortable, the seasonal transition can also bring changes in daylight exposure, indoor humidity, and daily routines that affect sleep quality.

Dubai: As the UAE moves from the long, hot summer into the cooler months, residents may notice changes in their sleeping habits, from feeling sleepy earlier in the evening to waking up with a dry throat or struggling to get a restful night’s sleep.

These problems can make breathing uncomfortable at night. Mouth breathing caused by nasal congestion or dry air can further irritate the throat and contribute to fragmented sleep.

Winter desert winds can also aggravate seasonal allergies. In addition, respiratory infections, including seasonal flu, rhinovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), can contribute to throat inflammation and discomfort.

Sudden temperature changes when moving between air-conditioned buildings and the outdoors can trigger vasomotor rhinitis, a condition that may cause nasal congestion, sneezing, and a blocked nose. Lower humidity can dry out the nasal lining, sometimes leading to nosebleeds.

Dr. Rashmi Fernandes, specialist otorhinolaryngologist at RAK Hospital, has noted that the UAE’s winter season, generally spanning November to March, can bring an increase in ear, nose, and throat (ENT) complaints that interfere with sleep.

For nasal dryness and congestion, isotonic saline nasal sprays can help moisturise the nasal passages and flush out allergens. Residents should also avoid setting their air-conditioning to excessively cold temperatures.

To help manage these changes, Fernandes has recommended establishing a regular bedtime, dimming lights before sleep, and limiting screen exposure in the evening. Morning walks and outdoor breaks during daylight hours may help support alertness.

She has also pointed to the change in background noise when residents stop using their air-conditioning as temperatures fall. People accustomed to the steady hum of an AC unit may find the sudden quiet unfamiliar and disruptive.

“Shorter daylight hours confuse the circadian rhythm of the body leading to melatonin being released earlier in the evening, making the person feel sleepy earlier than usual. Reduced morning light leads to lower cortisol levels in the morning, in turn causing lower energy levels in the daytime. Also, serotonin levels are lower due to reduced daylight hours which might affect mood and sleep as well,” Fernandes told Gulf News.

“Residents should adjust their air conditioning settings to suit the changing weather rather than relying on the same routine throughout the year,” shared Ceus.

The body naturally cools down as it prepares for sleep, so a comfortably cool bedroom can help people fall asleep and stay asleep. But a room that is too cold, with excessive bedding, or sudden changes in temperature can cause discomfort and interrupt rest.

During summer, many people rely on air-conditioning to keep their bedrooms cool. When outdoor temperatures fall, however, the same settings may leave the room colder than necessary. Turning the unit off completely can also make a room feel stuffy, depending on ventilation and humidity.

Jasmine Ceus, paediatric sleep consultant at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, has bared that the way residents manage their bedrooms as the weather cools can make a difference to sleep quality.

If sleep problems persist or begin to affect concentration, mood, or daily functioning, residents should seek medical advice rather than assume the symptoms are simply part of the seasonal transition.

Ceus has cautioned that not every sleep disturbance is caused by seasonal weather. Stress, caffeine, late-night screen use, underlying health conditions, and irregular schedules can also affect how easily people fall asleep and how often they wake during the night.

Humidity has been another consideration. Higher humidity can make a bedroom feel warm and uncomfortable, while dry indoor air can irritate the nose and throat.

However, the change of season can also bring new challenges. Dust, sand, and pollen may trigger allergies, while late dinners, evening outings, and changes to working or social schedules can push bedtimes later.

As temperatures ease, residents may find it easier to exercise outdoors and spend time in natural daylight. Morning light helps regulate the body’s internal clock, supporting the distinction between daytime alertness and nighttime rest.

Higher temperatures can make it harder for the body to cool down before bedtime. A 2024 systematic review cited by Nabi, has found that higher indoor and outdoor temperatures are generally associated with poorer and shorter sleep, with stronger effects in hotter conditions and regions.

According to Dr. Asiya Nabi, assistant medical director and general practitioner of digital health at Prime Health, the UAE's cooler months offer an opportunity to establish habits that support more restful sleep.

Residents can start by consulting their primary care physician, who may recommend further evaluation by a sleep specialist or clinic.

She has stressed that persistent symptoms should not be dismissed as a consequence of the weather. Loud snoring, pauses in breathing during sleep, ongoing insomnia, or excessive daytime sleepiness warrant medical assessment.

“My guidance is simple, keep regular sleep and wake times, get outside in the morning, stay active, and keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet. In the UAE, this could mean using air conditioning efficiently, using blackout curtains to block heat and sunlight, and keeping windows closed during the hottest part of the day,” explained Nabi.

She has advised avoiding direct cold airflow onto the body throughout the night. Although cooler weather may help some people sleep more comfortably than during the summer heat, the effects vary from person to person. Changes in sleeping patterns may also coincide with changes in daylight hours.

She has highlighted that a bedroom temperature of approximately 20 to 25°C is generally considered suitable for sleep, while relative humidity of around 40 to 60 percent can help maintain a comfortable indoor environment.

For Dr. Somayeh Shamsaei, internal medicine specialist at Aster Clinic JLT, bedroom conditions can influence how often people wake during the night and how rested they feel in the morning.

The cooler season can make outdoor activity and comfortable nights more accessible, but better sleep still depends on more than the weather. Paying attention to bedroom conditions, daylight exposure, and daily routines can help UAE residents maintain a healthier sleep pattern throughout the winter.

To support better sleep, she has recommended maintaining consistent bedtimes and waking times, getting natural sunlight in the morning, and staying physically active. Walking earlier in the day is one way to combine exercise with exposure to daylight.

“Some people may experience changes in snoring or sleep apnea symptoms during the winter months. Residents should not ignore persistent loud snoring, pauses in breathing during sleep, or excessive daytime sleepiness, as these can be signs of a sleep disorder,” said Shamsaei.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.