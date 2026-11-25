Accreditation aims to strengthen decision-making, innovation and institutional readiness.
Dubai: Dubai has launched the world’s first institutional accreditation designed to assess how organisations manage, generate and use knowledge to improve performance, anticipate crises and prepare for the future.
Developed by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), the Knowledge Readiness Accreditation provides local and international organisations with a framework to measure their knowledge maturity and turn data, expertise and experience into assets that support decision-making, innovation and business continuity.
The model has received Innovation Endorsement – Tier 1 from the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), following an assessment of its five pillars, scientific foundations and methodologies. The evaluation verified its compliance with the institute’s standards for design, development and implementation, as well as its ability to demonstrate impact.
The accreditation was launched alongside a special edition of the Knowledge Summit in Dubai, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the theme ‘Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World’.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative marked a significant step in advancing institutional knowledge management and promoting the learning organisation model.
He said it would help institutions turn data, expertise and experience into knowledge assets that strengthen decision-making, proactive readiness and institutional leadership.
“In a world characterised by accelerating change and growing challenges, knowledge is no longer merely an asset held by organisations; it has become a strategic capability that determines their readiness for the future and their ability to sustain performance,” Al Marri said.
He said the accreditation provides a comprehensive framework to assess and advance knowledge capabilities, foster innovation, anticipate challenges and strengthen business continuity and crisis management.
Al Marri said GDRFA Dubai developed the initiative based on its experience in organisational learning and knowledge creation, emphasising that leading institutions must continuously learn from experience, share expertise and turn lessons into sustainable value.
The accreditation aims to establish agile, innovative and proactive institutions where knowledge drives development and continuous learning becomes part of everyday practice, with serving people remaining the ultimate purpose of innovation.
Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, said the accreditation would strengthen the institutional knowledge ecosystem by providing organisations with clear criteria to evaluate their capabilities.
It would help institutions assess how effectively they analyse, document, share, use and generate knowledge, while identifying opportunities and anticipating challenges.
“Integrating knowledge readiness into the institutional assessment and development framework provides organisations with a reference to determine their level of knowledge maturity, advance their practices, and strengthen their ability to leverage knowledge to achieve their objectives and keep pace with accelerating transformations,” bin Huwaireb said.
The accreditation is based on five pillars: Knowledge Analysis, Knowledge Documentation and Dissemination, Knowledge Utilisation, Knowledge Creation and Knowledge Proactivity.
Together, they assess organisations’ ability to extract knowledge from data and experience, preserve and share expertise, and apply it to improve performance, encourage innovation and support continuous learning.
The framework also covers artificial intelligence and the analysis of big, open and real-time data. It encourages organisations to use accumulated knowledge to develop predictive models, anticipate future developments and identify emerging risks and crises.
These capabilities support proactive planning, organisational resilience and business continuity.
The accreditation also promotes research, development and innovation to generate new knowledge and translate it into innovative solutions, business models and practices that anticipate challenges and create growth opportunities, strengthening global competitiveness.
The framework encourages institutions to regularly review experiences and outcomes, learn from successes and failures, and share knowledge among employees, departments and partners.
It also promotes the use of research, studies and benchmarking to improve performance, while ensuring information needed for decision-making and crisis management remains available, updated and accessible.
The initiative builds on GDRFA Dubai’s experience in organisational learning and knowledge creation, translating its methodologies into an institutional model that can be implemented and evaluated locally and internationally.
Through the accreditation, GDRFA Dubai aims to help organisations harness knowledge to drive innovation, anticipate change and prepare for future challenges, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global reference in knowledge management and its application in serving humanity.