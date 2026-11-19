Four global memberships aim to improve government communications and customer experience.
Dubai: GDRFA Dubai has become the first government entity in the UAE to secure full membership in the International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC), marking a major step in its efforts to strengthen government communications and improve customer experience.
The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has secured four international professional memberships through its Marketing and Government Communications Department, covering public relations, marketing, communications strategy and impact measurement.
The memberships are with the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and AMEC.
The move will give the directorate access to international expertise, professional standards and specialised methodologies to better understand audiences, manage its reputation, develop communications strategies and measure the impact of its initiatives.
It also reflects GDRFA Dubai's commitment to making government communications a key driver of institutional performance, strengthening public trust and ensuring that information and services are more closely aligned with customer needs.
Brigadier AbdulSamad Hussein Sulaiman, Assistant Director General for Leadership and Future Affairs at GDRFA Dubai, said effective communication was an essential part of the customer experience, which begins long before people apply for government services.
"The customer experience begins long before a person applies for a service. It starts when they search for information and explore the available options and requirements. This is why the quality of communication is an essential part of service quality," he said.
Clearer information and communication that reflects people's needs, he added, would help simplify customer journeys and strengthen their trust in government services.
Sulaiman said GDRFA Dubai was proud to be the first UAE government entity to secure full AMEC membership, adding that the four international affiliations would help enhance employees' professional capabilities, improve team performance and reinforce Dubai's position as a leading destination to live, work and invest.
Dr Najla Omar Al Dookhi, Director of the Marketing and Government Communications Department at GDRFA Dubai, said government communications played a central role in improving institutional performance by explaining the organisation's priorities and services while conveying public expectations and concerns to decision-makers.
The four memberships, she said, would help bring together audience research, professional planning, reputation management and communications impact measurement.
"Our aim is to apply this expertise to develop content that helps customers identify the information they need, access the appropriate services, and understand the required procedures," Al Dookhi said.
She stressed that measuring success went beyond the number of people reached or levels of engagement, adding that the directorate would also assess whether its information helped customers understand procedures, resolve confusion and obtain the services they needed.
Each international membership offers access to a different area of professional knowledge.
Membership in the CIPR provides professional and ethical guidelines, as well as opportunities for continuous learning and development.
The PRCA offers opportunities to exchange expertise in reputation management and communications preparedness, while the CIM supports the development of knowledge about audience needs and more effective approaches to campaign planning.
AMEC provides specialised resources and methodologies to evaluate communications outcomes and determine how effectively initiatives contribute to institutional objectives.
For customers, the benefits are expected to include clearer information that takes linguistic and cultural diversity into account, communication channels better suited to their needs and greater use of customer enquiries to improve service-related information.
The directorate will also be better equipped to assess whether its communications help customers understand service requirements and complete procedures more easily.
The four memberships will open further opportunities for GDRFA Dubai employees to exchange expertise with international professional communities, learn from global best practices and apply that knowledge to practical improvements.
Through these affiliations, the directorate aims to strengthen its teams' professional capabilities and ensure that communications deliver measurable benefits for the public and improve the overall experience of customers using its services.