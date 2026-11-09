Award recognises achievements in workforce planning, talent development and governance.
Dubai: Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has won the Best Government HR Team Award at the GCC GOV HR & Youth Awards 2026, recognising its efforts to transform human resources management through data-driven planning, talent development and stronger organisational governance.
The award, in the public and government sector category, was presented at a ceremony held on October 21. It adds to the Directorate’s growing list of regional and international recognitions for its work in developing human capital and improving government performance.
The latest honour follows GDRFA Dubai’s Gold Award for its Government Workforce Intelligence System at the Economic Times Human Capital Awards MENA 2026, highlighting its efforts to use workforce data, knowledge and analysis to improve decision-making, boost efficiency and strengthen its readiness for the future.
A key part of these efforts is an integrated framework for managing organisational structures, supported by the GDRFA Dubai Organisational Structure Management Guide – Guiding Principles, Regulatory Guidelines and Directive Practices 2024.
Developed by the Directorate’s Organisational Structures Branch, the guide provides a reference for improving organisational design, strengthening governance and institutional flexibility, and aligning workforce planning with organisational needs.
It also promotes the use of workforce analysis and evidence-based decision-making to ensure resources and talent are deployed effectively.
Major General Awadh Mohammed Al Auwim, Assistant Director General for Human Resources and Finance at GDRFA Dubai, said the award reflects the maturity of the Directorate’s human capital management framework and its commitment to adopting advanced institutional practices.
He said investing in national talent, improving workplace efficiency and building flexible systems were central to the authority’s approach to institutional excellence.
“At GDRFA Dubai, we believe that institutional excellence begins with investing in people and developing agile, innovative work systems that empower national talent to achieve the best possible results,” Al Auwim said.
The recognition, he added, reflects the success of the Directorate’s efforts to establish advanced practices in planning, governance and human resources management, supporting performance quality and sustainable achievements.
“ For us, awards are not an end in themselves, but rather an indicator of the effectiveness of a work framework that we continuously develop to strengthen the competitiveness and leadership of the Government of Dubai,” he said.
The achievement also recognises the contribution of GDRFA Dubai’s Human Resources Department, particularly its Workforce Planning and Analysis Section and Organisational Structures Branch.
Their work focuses on strengthening data-led workforce planning, making better use of available resources and talent, and developing organisational practices that support institutional performance.
The latest award reinforces GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to building an agile and innovative government model, supporting Dubai’s vision of greater efficiency, proactive services and sustainable excellence.