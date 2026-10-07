GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

GDRFA Dubai achieves 100 per cent Emiratisation in key roles

Overall Emiratisation reaches 97.01 per cent, with 96 per cent succession readiness

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
5 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
GDRFA Dubai achieves 100 per cent Emiratisation in key roles

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has achieved 100 per cent Emiratisation across leadership, supervisory and critical roles, while its overall Emiratisation rate has reached 97.01 per cent, rising to 99 per cent when labour and support categories are excluded.

The Directorate also reported a 96 per cent readiness rate among candidates identified through succession plans, while recording zero turnover among employees in critical roles between 2019 and 2025.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The results form part of GDRFA Dubai’s “Pioneering Emiratisation Model”, an integrated framework designed to move beyond recruitment targets by focusing on the attraction, development, retention and career progression of Emirati talent and preparing national employees for leadership, specialised and critical positions.

GDRFA Dubai achieves 100 per cent Emiratisation in key roles

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said investment in Emirati men and women was both a national responsibility and a long-term commitment to developing people capable of leading and shaping the future.

“Emirati men and women are the cornerstone of the sustainable success of our institutions. Investing in their capabilities is a national responsibility and a long-term commitment to developing people capable of leading and shaping the future,” Al Marri said.

“At GDRFA Dubai, we are committed to providing clear career pathways that enable national talent to learn, develop, assume responsibility, and make a meaningful impact.”

Focus shifts from recruitment to retention and leadership

Al Marri said the Directorate does not assess the success of Emiratisation solely by the number of Emiratis recruited.

“We do not measure the success of Emiratisation solely by the number of Emiratis we recruit, but by our ability to retain national talent, nurture its potential, and prepare it for leadership, specialised, and critical roles,” he said.

He said this approach was aimed at ensuring continuity of expertise and strengthening the institution’s readiness for the future.

The “Pioneering Emiratisation Model” links Emiratisation with talent management, learning and development, and succession planning, creating a career pathway that begins with attracting and recruiting national talent and continues through identifying potential, developing capabilities and preparing employees to take on greater responsibilities.

The model therefore integrates recruitment, learning, professional development and talent discovery as part of a continuous career journey rather than treating Emiratisation as a recruitment exercise alone.

96 per cent succession-readiness rate

The Directorate said the figures demonstrate the strength of this integrated approach.

Alongside the 100 per cent Emiratisation rate in leadership, supervisory and critical positions, GDRFA Dubai's overall Emiratisation rate stands at 97.01 per cent. Excluding labour and support categories, the figure rises to 99 per cent.

The Directorate has also established a future talent pipeline through succession planning. The readiness rate of employees identified as succession candidates has reached 96 per cent, indicating that most of those selected for potential future roles have reached the required level of preparedness.

GDRFA Dubai also recorded a 0 per cent turnover rate among employees in critical roles from 2019 to 2025. The Directorate said the figure reflects its efforts to create an attractive and motivating workplace capable of retaining national expertise and maintaining the contribution of employees in strategically important positions.

Integrated human capital strategy

GDRFA Dubai achieves 100 per cent Emiratisation in key roles
GDRFA

Major General Awad Mohammed Al Owaim, Assistant Director General for Human Resources and Finance at GDRFA Dubai, said the results reflected the maturity of the Directorate’s Emiratisation framework.

“These indicators reflect the maturity of the Emiratisation framework developed by GDRFA Dubai, which integrates the recruitment of national talent with talent management, professional development and succession planning as part of a comprehensive career pathway,” Al Owaim said.

“Our objective goes beyond achieving high Emiratisation rates; it is about building a sustainable pipeline of qualified Emirati talent capable of taking on leadership and specialised roles, as well as critical positions, with the competence and readiness required.”

He said GDRFA Dubai proactively plans for future workforce requirements, identifies promising talent at an early stage and provides development and retention pathways.

“We proactively plan for future talent needs, identify promising talent at an early stage, and provide clear pathways for their development and retention, ensuring continuity of expertise and knowledge transfer across the organisation,” he said.

Al Owaim said the 96 per cent readiness rate among succession candidates, combined with the Directorate’s ability to retain employees in critical roles, demonstrated the impact of systematic investment in national human capital.

He added that the approach strengthens GDRFA Dubai’s institutional readiness for future requirements.

Greater focus on Emirati women and youth

GDRFA Dubai said empowering Emirati women remains a key element of its human-capital strategy, with efforts aimed at strengthening their presence across different areas of work.

The Directorate is also focusing on Emirati youth, investing in their capabilities and providing opportunities and career pathways that support learning, professional development and preparation for future roles and skills.

Its workplace strategy is based on Emirati national identity, diversity, inclusion, equality and professionalism, while also bringing together professional well-being, quality of work life and mental well-being.

The approach is intended to provide equal opportunities for national employees to develop their capabilities, pursue professional growth and fulfil their career aspirations.

Gulf and UAE recognition

GDRFA Dubai’s Emiratisation efforts have received recognition at both Gulf and UAE levels.

The Directorate won the Best Emiratisation Initiative Award across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in 2018.

This was followed in 2021 by the Best Emiratisation Initiative in the Gulf Award at the Gulf Government HR Awards.

The Directorate’s “Pioneering Emiratisation Model” subsequently won the “Enhancing National Identity” category at the UAE Ideas Award 2023.

Building the next generation of national talent

GDRFA Dubai said its Emiratisation framework will continue to focus on developing career pathways for Emirati employees, retaining high-potential talent and preparing national staff for leadership, specialised, critical and future roles.

The Directorate said the strategy is intended to strengthen the contribution of Emirati men and women to its development while supporting sustainable institutional performance, continuity of expertise and long-term readiness for future challenges.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiGDRFAEmiratisation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ru’ya 2026 runs from September 28 to 30 under the theme “Ready for What’s Next? The Future of Work” and brings together more than 150 employers across more than 23 sectors.

750 Dubai Government jobs on offer for Emiratis

4m read
Students and young professionals at Ru'ya 2026

Ru'ya 2026: Young Emiratis meet their future employers

5m read
Dubai Police to recruit Emirati talent at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026 in Dubai

Want to join Dubai Police? 3-day event to explore jobs

2m read
The number reached 123,388 women by the end of the first half of 2026, while more than 26,000 private-sector establishments have employed Emirati women.

71% of Emiratis working in private sector are women

2m read