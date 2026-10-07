Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said investment in Emirati men and women was both a national responsibility and a long-term commitment to developing people capable of leading and shaping the future.

“Emirati men and women are the cornerstone of the sustainable success of our institutions. Investing in their capabilities is a national responsibility and a long-term commitment to developing people capable of leading and shaping the future,” Al Marri said.