Second edition of $1m AI Film Award opens for entries

The 1 Billion Followers Summit invites global creators to submit original AI-powered films
Dubai: The 1 Billion Followers Summit has opened submissions for the second edition of its AI Film Award, offering a $1 million grand prize to creators using artificial intelligence (AI) to tell meaningful stories.
The competition is open to filmmakers and content creators worldwide, with entries invited to explore issues affecting people, communities, technology, nature, and human relationships.
Organised in partnership with BytePlus, the enterprise technology services arm of ByteDance, the award is supported by TikTok this year to reach wider audiences around the world.
The finalist films will be screened during the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, scheduled to take place in Dubai from January 8 to 10 next year, when the grand prize winner will also be announced.
Submissions close on November 20. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and submit an original film created specifically for the competition.
Each entry must run for five to seven minutes and be presented in a horizontal 16:9 format at 1080p resolution. Films must be submitted in MOV or MP4 format and may be produced in any language, provided they include English subtitles.
At least 70 percent of each completed film must be generated using Dreamina Seedance, ByteDance’s AI video-generation model. Other AI applications, traditional editing tools, and original live-action footage may be used for supporting elements, provided the minimum requirement is met.
Creators retain ownership and copyright of their submitted films.
The award covers five themes, encouraging filmmakers to use AI to explore issues with human and global relevance.
“Society, Community, and Humanitarian Issues” focuses on challenges facing individuals and communities, while “Truth, Fake News, and Misinformation” examines how information can shape people's thinking, behaviour, and perception of the world.
“Humans and AI” explores the evolving relationship between people and AI. “Climate, Nature, and Our Changing Planet” invites stories about climate change, weather phenomena, environmental challenges, and the planet future generations may inherit.
The fifth theme, “Human Relationships,” centres on family bonds, romantic relationships, friendships, and parent-child connections, including the emotions and complexities that shape people's lives.
Entries will be assessed on AI integration, storytelling, creativity, aesthetics, and technical execution. The aim is to encourage films that combine AI's visual capabilities with original ideas and compelling narratives.
Alia Al Hammadi, vice chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, has noted that supporting content creators in using AI aligns with the UAE’s vision of strengthening its position as a global hub for innovation, technology, and the digital economy.
She has bared that the summit brings together creators, technology companies, digital platforms, and experts, offering opportunities to experiment with new ideas and turn them into projects for international audiences.
“Through this award, we aspire to discover new talent capable of shaping the future of content creation, and to present inspiring models that demonstrate that AI can be a tool for enhancing human imagination, rather than replacing it,” stated Al Hammadi.
She has added that the award offers creators new ways to express human experiences, social issues, and global transformations while using AI tools consciously and innovatively.
Long Li, general manager of Middle East and Africa at BytePlus, has bared that the partnership highlights the importance of supporting creative talent and strengthening connections between creators, digital platforms, and technology companies.
He has pointed out that the competition would give filmmakers opportunities to explore new approaches to storytelling and address issues affecting communities around the world.
“The 1 Billion Followers Summit is an important global platform for discovering new talent and ideas. The award brings together human creativity and the advanced capabilities of AI tools, giving creative content creators the opportunity to explore new approaches to storytelling and address issues that matter to communities around the world,” said Li.
He has mentioned that technology can help creators experiment, express themselves, and reach new audiences through innovative visual experiences.
The Top 10 shortlist has been scheduled to be announced on December 15, when public voting will also begin. The top five finalists will be announced on December 25.
The finalist films will then be screened during the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai next year, culminating in the announcement of the $1 million grand prize winner.
The award aims to showcase how AI can expand the possibilities of filmmaking and visual storytelling while keeping human creativity and meaningful ideas at the centre of content creation.