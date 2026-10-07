Dubai crowns Create Apps winners as entries reach 9,754

Third edition produces more than 1,700 prototypes as Dubai expands its global AI push
Dubai: Dubai honoured the winners of the third edition of the Create Apps Championship, with the competition attracting 9,754 entries from 153 countries.
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed honoured the winners of the third edition at Emirates Towers Boulevard.
Across its three editions, the championship has received 15,564 applications from around the world, contributing to the development of 1,700 prototypes and supporting the launch of more than 140 applications.
The competition is part of the Create Apps in Dubai initiative, led by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy to support app development and technology entrepreneurship in the emirate.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, said the initiative had brought together ideas and talent from around the world in Dubai.
“Across three editions, the initiative has attracted more than 15,000 entries from 153 countries, helped develop 1,700 innovative prototypes and supported the launch of more than 140 applications across vital and future-focused sectors,” he said.
“Ideas and talent from around the world have come together in Dubai, where innovators can access the support and investment needed to turn their ideas into impact.”
The Create Apps Championship is a global app development competition organised by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, aimed at helping participants develop innovative app ideas into scalable businesses.
Dubai also launched the AI Agents Championship, extending the emirate’s focus on practical applications of artificial intelligence.
Sheikh Hamdan said the new championship would further advance Dubai’s use of AI to deliver “faster, easier and more efficient services”.
“We invite innovators worldwide to share their ideas, and look forward to the fresh thinking, smart solutions and lasting impact they will bring,” he said.
The launch comes as Dubai continues to position digital skills, artificial intelligence and technology entrepreneurship as key components of its economic development strategy.