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Dubai makes history as GDRFA wins world's top 7-star rating

GDRFA Dubai becomes the first in its sector worldwide to earn the top rating.

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GDRFA Dubai sets a global benchmark in future readiness and proactive governance.
GDRFA Dubai sets a global benchmark in future readiness and proactive governance.
GDRFA

Dubai: Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has become the world’s first residency and foreigners affairs authority to receive a 7-star rating in future planning, securing the highest distinction under an international assessment.

The recognition by the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) places GDRFA Dubai at the forefront of global efforts to anticipate future challenges, harness emerging technologies and develop government services ahead of changing needs.

The 7-star rating was awarded following the institute’s Future Shaping Maturity Assessment, which praised the directorate’s advanced capabilities in strategic foresight, institutional governance and innovation.

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The assessment report highlighted strong leadership support and the integration of future foresight into institutional planning and decision-making. It also recognised GDRFA Dubai’s alignment with key national and local priorities, including UAE Centennial 2071, the UAE Strategy for the Future and Dubai Government’s vision for greater future readiness and proactive governance.

AI platform tracks global developments

A key factor highlighted in the assessment was GDRFA Dubai’s use of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to identify emerging trends and anticipate change.

Its Future Radar platform monitors global developments and early signals, analyses data and emerging trends, and turns the findings into actionable intelligence to support strategic planning and informed decisions.

The report also highlighted how the directorate has translated future forecasting into practical projects and services, including its Red Carpet initiative, which has cut passenger clearance time to just 3.4 seconds.

Other proactive service initiatives and smart solutions were also recognised for improving operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.

Building expertise in future planning

The assessment praised GDRFA Dubai’s investment in developing specialised skills in future shaping through professional training and development programmes, as well as dedicated future foresight diploma programmes.

Employees and experts are actively involved in analysing global trends and developing future scenarios, helping strengthen the directorate’s ability to anticipate changes and prepare for different possibilities.

The report also commended its governance framework and coordination across sectors, alongside the contributions of expert teams and Future Ambassadors in sharing future-oriented knowledge and encouraging employees to embrace forward planning.

These efforts have helped make future foresight an established and sustainable part of the organisation’s work.

From anticipating change to creating opportunities

The 7-star achievement reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to international best practices and an institutional culture built around innovation, agility and proactive planning.

It also demonstrates its ability to turn potential future challenges into opportunities that improve quality of life, strengthen operational performance and boost global competitiveness.

The recognition marks another milestone in the directorate’s pursuit of international leadership and institutional excellence, as it continues to develop a government model that anticipates transformations, creates opportunities and delivers innovative services.

The efforts support Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s best city to live, work and visit.

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