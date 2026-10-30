GDRFA Dubai highlights digital passenger processing and border security at Macau event
Dubai: Dubai's immigration authority has highlighted its digital travel solutions and expertise in passenger management at a major international aviation symposium in Macau, China, as governments and industry leaders explored ways to make cross-border travel faster, safer and more efficient.
The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) took part in the 2026 World Travel Symposium, organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) from October 28 to 29. The event brought together government representatives, airlines and key stakeholders from across the global travel and aviation sectors.
During the symposium, GDRFA Dubai presented its experience in digital transformation, travel facilitation and the use of digital technologies to manage passenger flows. The authority highlighted how its integrated services combine operational efficiency and border security with smoother travel procedures.
The delegation was led by Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanquiti, Assistant Director General for Air Ports Affairs. Other members included Major Hashem Abdulrazzaq Al Hashemi, Director of the Institutional Operations Department, and Captain Abdullah Ali Al Kamali, Head of Security Leadership and Proactiveness at the Smart Command and Control Centre.
Focus on smoother border procedures
On the sidelines of the event, the delegation attended the regular meeting of the Control Authorities Working Group (CAWG), which brings together government entities, airlines and authorities responsible for travel procedures and border management.
The meeting examined challenges facing international travel and discussed ways to simplify procedures and improve coordination among stakeholders. Participants also reviewed working papers and recommendations submitted to IATA, focusing on improving the passenger experience and making global travel systems more efficient.
Major General Al Shanquiti said GDRFA Dubai's participation reflected its commitment to helping shape the future of international travel through stronger cooperation and the exchange of expertise with international organisations and relevant authorities.
" Our participation in international platforms goes beyond exchanging expertise. It reflects our commitment to actively contributing to practical solutions that address the shared challenges facing the global travel sector," he said.
He said GDRFA Dubai's experience in developing an integrated digital ecosystem for passenger movement demonstrated the importance of technology and innovation in transforming travel procedures.
"The future of travel depends on closer collaboration among government authorities, airlines and international partners, alongside the adoption of innovative solutions that strike the right balance between border security, procedural efficiency and the quality of the passenger experience," he added.
Al Shanquiti said the authority would continue sharing the best practices and solutions developed by its teams while drawing on international experiences to improve its services.
These efforts, he said, would help reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global hub for seamless travel and mobility, in line with its vision of delivering an exceptional experience that exceeds passengers' expectations.
GDRFA Dubai's participation is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen international partnerships, expand knowledge exchange in border management and digital transformation, and contribute to specialised global discussions on the future of travel.
The authority said these initiatives also support Dubai's global competitiveness and leadership in the travel and aviation sector.