ISEA2026: Burj Khalifa lights up for Dubai's international electronic art symposium

Dubai hosts ISEA2026, blending art, science, and technology in a grand spectacle
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up with a spectacular projection show to mark the opening of the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai).
The Dubai Media Office shared a video of the illuminated landmark, featuring visual compositions inspired by stars, light and the symposium's digital identity.
Held under the theme ‘ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data, and Identity’, the symposium was inaugurated by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).
Running until November 15, the event brings together international artists, researchers, innovators and specialists to explore the intersection of art, science and technology.
The opening also featured the launch of the interactive ELYAH experience at ARTE MUSEUM Dubai. Inspired by Dubai's celestial heritage, the show combines light, music, performance and digital technology to explore the connections between people, place and identity.
The symposium's artistic programme features more than 100 artworks across Dubai, including installations, performances and interactive experiences. Its online academic programme includes 145 research papers, more than 50 artist and practitioner talks, and over 10 workshops.
The event explores four themes: ‘Celestial Dialogues’, ‘Charting Constellations’, ‘Eco-Tech Futures’ and ‘Starlinked Worlds’.
Sheikha Latifa said hosting the symposium reflects Dubai's growing influence in the global arts community and its ambition to strengthen dialogue between art, technology and cultural heritage.