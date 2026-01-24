Quoz Arts Fest: Sheikh Mohammed's visit underscores Dubai's artistic vision

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed toured Alserkal Avenue, Dubai’s cultural hub, meeting artists, cultural practitioners and members of the creative community. His presence highlighted Dubai’s continued support for the arts and its efforts to build a strong cultural and intellectual ecosystem.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Quoz Arts Fest on Saturday, as the festival marks its 14th edition. The visit underlined the event’s importance as a key platform for contemporary art, creativity, and community engagement in the UAE.

As part of his tour, Sheikh Mohammed visited the Fiker Institute, an interdisciplinary think tank founded by Dubai Abulhoul. The institute focuses on global governance reform, diplomacy, climate security, culture and the future of multilateralism. It aims to strengthen intellectual discourse and promote culture and critical thinking as tools for global dialogue.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited Concrete, where the immersive installation TAPE Dubai by Numen/For Use is on display. The work is part of the collective’s internationally acclaimed TAPE series, which has appeared in cities including Berlin, Paris, Tokyo and Zagreb. The installation transforms space into a flexible, inhabitable structure, inviting visitors to explore movement and collective experience.

The festival continues to bring together artists, families and the wider community, reinforcing its place as one of Dubai’s most established cultural events. Sheikh Mohammed’s visit reflects the UAE leadership’s ongoing support for cultural initiatives that position Dubai as a global centre for contemporary arts.

Quoz Arts Fest runs from January 24 to 25, 2026, returning to Alserkal Avenue with a weekend of experimental installations, live performances, music and community activities. This year’s edition focuses on art that encourages movement, collective listening and new ways of engaging with public spaces.

