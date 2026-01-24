GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Quoz Arts Fest: Sheikh Mohammed's visit underscores Dubai's artistic vision

His visit underlines Dubai’s growing support for arts and culture

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Quoz Arts Fest: Sheikh Mohammed's visit underscores Dubai's artistic vision
X/@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Quoz Arts Fest on Saturday, as the festival marks its 14th edition. The visit underlined the event’s importance as a key platform for contemporary art, creativity, and community engagement in the UAE.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed toured Alserkal Avenue, Dubai’s cultural hub, meeting artists, cultural practitioners and members of the creative community. His presence highlighted Dubai’s continued support for the arts and its efforts to build a strong cultural and intellectual ecosystem.

Focus on culture, dialogue and innovation

As part of his tour, Sheikh Mohammed visited the Fiker Institute, an interdisciplinary think tank founded by Dubai Abulhoul. The institute focuses on global governance reform, diplomacy, climate security, culture and the future of multilateralism. It aims to strengthen intellectual discourse and promote culture and critical thinking as tools for global dialogue.

Immersive art takes centre stage

Sheikh Mohammed also visited Concrete, where the immersive installation TAPE Dubai by Numen/For Use is on display. The work is part of the collective’s internationally acclaimed TAPE series, which has appeared in cities including Berlin, Paris, Tokyo and Zagreb. The installation transforms space into a flexible, inhabitable structure, inviting visitors to explore movement and collective experience.

Sheikh Mohammed met the artists behind the installation and observed how the work encourages physical interaction and shared participation.

Festival returns with a new edition

Quoz Arts Fest runs from January 24 to 25, 2026, returning to Alserkal Avenue with a weekend of experimental installations, live performances, music and community activities. This year’s edition focuses on art that encourages movement, collective listening and new ways of engaging with public spaces.

The festival continues to bring together artists, families and the wider community, reinforcing its place as one of Dubai’s most established cultural events. Sheikh Mohammed’s visit reflects the UAE leadership’s ongoing support for cultural initiatives that position Dubai as a global centre for contemporary arts.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed stresses UAE unity on Day of Solidarity

1m read
The 14th edition of Quoz Arts Fest takes place next weekend across Alserkal Avenue and the wider Al Quoz Creative Zone.

Quoz Arts Fest returns to Alserkal Avenue this weekend

3m read
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Mohammed meets business leaders, dignitaries

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Dubai marks 20 years of Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership

2m read