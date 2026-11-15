The review covered Dubai Police's strategic achievements and competitive indicators
Dubai: Dubai Police recorded a 99.9 per cent score in the daytime safety perception index in 2025, while the sense of safety in public places at night reached 99.1 per cent, according to Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
The figures were presented during Al Marri's inspection of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, part of his annual programme of inspections of general departments and police stations.
The review covered Dubai Police's strategic achievements and competitive indicators over the past decade, as well as institutional performance, digital transformation projects, artificial intelligence applications and initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency.
The presentation also highlighted Dubai Police's AAA+ rating as the world's strongest police brand in 2025.
The force reported a 40 per cent reduction in procedures associated with its organisational units, bringing the number down from 2,791 to 1,670 through efforts to simplify processes and improve efficiency.
The number of performance indicators used by organisational units was also reduced by 22 per cent, from 2,777 to 2,164.
Dubai Police additionally recorded a 25 per cent improvement in its organisational structures between July 2024 and 2026, aimed at increasing institutional flexibility and improving resource management.
AI and digital transformation
During the inspection, Al Marri reviewed the department's strategy for 2026–2033, which focuses on effective and flexible strategic planning, institutional excellence, developing specialised talent and continuous learning through international experience and partnerships.
He was briefed on digital platforms used to manage institutional performance, operations, organisational efficiency and projects.
The review also covered the use of artificial intelligence to analyse performance indicators, prepare reports and recommendations, assess organisational procedures, predict performance trends and develop continuous improvement projects.
Al Marri examined the department's approach to continuous improvement, which draws on performance assessments, international competitiveness indicators, future trends and suggestions from customers and partners to identify opportunities for development.
Continued focus on innovation
Al Marri stressed the importance of further developing Dubai Police's operational systems through innovative initiatives, advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.
He called for greater use of international expertise and leading practices, encouraging innovative thinking and the development of proactive projects capable of improving police performance.
The Commander-in-Chief also reviewed the department's institutional development achievements from 2017 to 2026, including projects aimed at improving security services and supporting field operations through advanced technologies.
At the conclusion of the visit, Al Marri honoured several employees of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering in recognition of their contributions and achievements.