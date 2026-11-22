New facilities will use AI, research and smart systems to improve government services.
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has launched two specialised laboratories dedicated to research, development, innovation and artificial intelligence, in a move aimed at developing smarter government services, improving operational efficiency and strengthening the organisation’s readiness for future challenges.
The two facilities - the Research, Development and Innovation Lab (RDI Lab) and the AI Future Lab (AI X LAB) - will provide an integrated environment for scientific research, experimentation and the development of advanced technological solutions.
The laboratories will focus on turning research findings and innovative ideas into practical applications, using artificial intelligence, data analytics, autonomous digital systems and intelligent simulation to address institutional challenges, anticipate emerging trends and improve the customer experience.
The initiative forms part of GDRFA Dubai’s strategy to strengthen its institutional innovation ecosystem and support Dubai’s wider priorities in digital transformation, innovation and future foresight.
Brigadier Abdulsamad Hussein Al Baloushi, Assistant Director General for Leadership and Future at GDRFA Dubai, said the launch reflects the directorate’s commitment to embedding innovation as a sustainable institutional practice through the integration of scientific research, advanced technologies and future foresight.
He stressed that innovation is not simply about adopting the latest technologies, but about transforming knowledge and ideas into practical solutions that deliver measurable improvements in operational efficiency and service quality.
The initiative also supports Dubai’s vision of building a government model that is more innovative, agile and proactive in responding to future developments and challenges, he said.
Dr Shamsa Al Marri, Director of the Innovation and Future Centre at GDRFA Dubai, said the two laboratories would create an integrated ecosystem combining scientific methodologies with advanced technological capabilities.
She explained that the facilities would provide an environment to examine institutional challenges, test innovative ideas and develop proactive solutions, with artificial intelligence, research and experimentation helping turn findings into practical applications.
She added that GDRFA Dubai is committed to ensuring that innovation delivers measurable institutional impact, particularly in improving operational efficiency and enhancing the quality of services offered to customers.
The Research, Development and Innovation Lab (RDI Lab) will focus on using scientific research and experimental methodologies to identify and examine institutional challenges, develop innovative solutions, assess their feasibility and measure their impact.
The lab will help establish a knowledge base to support evidence-based decision-making and the continuous improvement of services and operations.
A central component of its work will be the Research, Development and Innovation Guide developed by GDRFA Dubai. The directorate describes the guide as the first of its kind across the Government of Dubai and says it is registered under intellectual property rights.
The guide provides a comprehensive institutional framework for organising the research, development and innovation ecosystem, linking its different stages through a unified process.
This framework is designed to ensure research outcomes can be translated into practical, scalable solutions, rather than remaining at the level of concepts or theoretical studies.
The AI Future Lab (AI X LAB) will explore, develop and test advanced artificial intelligence applications, with a particular focus on autonomous and multi-agent digital systems, data analytics and intelligent simulation.
These technologies will strengthen GDRFA Dubai’s ability to anticipate future challenges and opportunities, while supporting the development of proactive solutions to improve institutional operations and the quality of customer services.
The lab will provide a platform for testing advanced AI capabilities and exploring how they can be applied to real institutional needs and future scenarios.
The two laboratories will operate as complementary parts of an integrated research and technology ecosystem.
While the RDI Lab will provide the scientific and methodological foundation for identifying challenges, conducting experiments and evaluating results, the AI Future Lab will draw on advanced technological capabilities to develop, test and refine intelligent solutions.
This collaboration is intended to accelerate the transition from research and knowledge to practical implementation, ensuring that innovation contributes directly to institutional performance and service development.
The launch marks another step in GDRFA Dubai’s efforts to foster a culture of research, experimentation and future foresight, while harnessing emerging technologies to develop solutions that improve operational performance and quality of life.
The initiative also reinforces Dubai’s ambitions to strengthen its global competitiveness and leadership in innovation, digital transformation and the delivery of future-ready government services.