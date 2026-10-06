'Pneumonic plague' leak? Lab worker’s death from 'unknown pneumonia' triggers quarantines in Siberia

Health officials monitor Siberia, order medical observation for almost 200 people
IRKUTSK, Russia: A 28-year-old laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia has died of “pneumonia of an unknown cause,” prompting localised quarantines and medical observation for nearly 200 contacts, Russian health authorities said.
The patient, identified as Daria Shipilova, was hospitalised with severe pneumonia symptoms on September 29 and died between October 1 and October 2, regional officials said.
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Unconfirmed media reports and local sources suggested she may have contracted "pneumonic plague" after a possible accident with a test tube in the high-security lab, which handles dangerous pathogens including the bacterium that causes plague.
Russia’s public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said the official cause of death was 'pneumonia of unknown etiology 'and that expanded testing had not detected microorganisms linked to her laboratory work.
The agency did not rule out further investigation but stressed there was no confirmed link to plague or other lab-specific pathogens.
Authorities placed the hospital section where Shipilova was treated under strict quarantine and ordered medical observation for almost 200 people who had contact with her, including healthcare workers, family members and colleagues.
Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev said those under monitoring had tested negative and showed no signs of illness.
The World Health Organisation and US health officials said they are monitoring the situation closely.
International health experts noted that, while any death in a high-containment lab warrants scrutiny, the immediate public health risk appeared "low" given the lack of confirmed secondary cases and negative tests among contacts.