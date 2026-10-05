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Russian officials say ‘situation under control’ after plague reports

Officials say post-mortem tests had not found traces of the disease in lab technician

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AFP
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This undated photo released by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab.
This undated photo released by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab.
The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East via AP

Moscow: Russian officials on Monday downplayed reports that a laboratory technician in Siberia had died of plague, insisting the situation was under control and that post-mortem tests had not found traces of the disease.

Reports on Friday that a 28-year-old woman named Darya Shipilova, who had been working for the anti-plague institute in Siberia’s Irkutsk region, had died of plague sparked alarm.

The news outlet People of Baikal, citing unnamed sources close to the regional security services, said she may have contracted pneumonic plague from a broken test tube.

Other media reported a possible link between her death and a lab accident at the facility.

But Irkutsk regional governor Igor Kobzev said Monday that a special expert commission inspection in the region had found that “the cause of death was pneumonia of undetermined etiology”.

He said on Telegram that Russia’s consumer and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor had determined, following tests, that “no microorganisms linked to the young woman’s professional work were found in her biological samples”.

He added that there had been “no new cases of staff from the anti-plague institute seeking medical attention” since the woman’s death.

Kobzev said the sanitary-epidemiological situation in Irkutsk was “stable”.

“The situation remains under our control and that of the experts.”

Asked about the situation on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters to “rely on Rospotrebnadzor’s official statements rather than ... rumours and speculations”.

Plague is a bacterial disease that can occur in several forms, including pneumonic plague, the most contagious type. Pneumonic plague can be fatal if not treated early, according to the World Health Organisation.

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