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Dubai Customs extends customs duty suspension by 60 days to ease trade costs

Extension brings total suspension period to 180 days for eligible customs declarations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai Customs has extended the suspension period for customs duties on eligible customs declarations by an additional 60 days, bringing the total suspension period to 180 days, as part of measures to ease financial and administrative burdens on businesses.
Dubai Customs has extended the suspension period for customs duties on eligible customs declarations by an additional 60 days, bringing the total suspension period to 180 days, as part of measures to ease financial and administrative burdens on businesses.
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Dubai: Dubai Customs has extended the suspension period for customs duties on eligible customs declarations by an additional 60 days, bringing the total suspension period to 180 days, as part of measures to ease financial and administrative burdens on businesses.

The extension applies to customs duty suspension arrangements expiring after February 27, 2026 and up to October 31, 2026, covering imports intended for re export, temporary admission and all types of transit, Dubai Customs said in an announcement.

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The additional 60 day period will take effect from the date on which the original suspension period expires.

Dubai Customs said it may further extend the period in accordance with its approved rules and procedures. The extension will remain in force until a subsequent customs announcement is issued terminating it.

The new measure takes effect from the date of its issuance and will apply temporarily to customs declarations covered by its provisions.

Dubai Customs said the move was aimed at providing greater support to customers and reducing financial and administrative burdens, while helping ensure the continuity of supply chains and facilitating the smooth flow of trade amid current operational challenges.

The latest measure follows Customs Announcement No. 12 of 2026, issued on June 18, which extended the customs duty suspension period to 120 days. That measure covered eligible arrangements whose suspension periods expired after February 27 and up to July 31, 2026.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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