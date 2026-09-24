Extension brings total suspension period to 180 days for eligible customs declarations
Dubai: Dubai Customs has extended the suspension period for customs duties on eligible customs declarations by an additional 60 days, bringing the total suspension period to 180 days, as part of measures to ease financial and administrative burdens on businesses.
The extension applies to customs duty suspension arrangements expiring after February 27, 2026 and up to October 31, 2026, covering imports intended for re export, temporary admission and all types of transit, Dubai Customs said in an announcement.
The additional 60 day period will take effect from the date on which the original suspension period expires.
Dubai Customs said it may further extend the period in accordance with its approved rules and procedures. The extension will remain in force until a subsequent customs announcement is issued terminating it.
The new measure takes effect from the date of its issuance and will apply temporarily to customs declarations covered by its provisions.
Dubai Customs said the move was aimed at providing greater support to customers and reducing financial and administrative burdens, while helping ensure the continuity of supply chains and facilitating the smooth flow of trade amid current operational challenges.
The latest measure follows Customs Announcement No. 12 of 2026, issued on June 18, which extended the customs duty suspension period to 120 days. That measure covered eligible arrangements whose suspension periods expired after February 27 and up to July 31, 2026.