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Abu Dhabi Customs showcases solutions to facilitate trade and support business growth at Al Ain Future Business Forum

Advanced digital solutions unveiled to streamline clearance and cut business costs

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi Customs
Abu Dhabi Customs
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Abu Dhabi Customs is participating in the inaugural edition of the Al Ain Future Business Forum, organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, on 23 and 24 September 2026 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain. The participation forms part of Abu Dhabi Customs’ efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the business environment, facilitate trade and supply chains, and support Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification journey.

Abu Dhabi Customs’ participation in the forum, held under the theme “Invest, Develop, Thrive”, reaffirms its role as a strategic partner to the business community and its commitment to providing an integrated customs ecosystem that responds to the needs of investors and businesses and supports the growth of promising economic sectors, in line with Abu Dhabi’s direction towards building a diversified economy driven by knowledge, innovation and sustainability.

 

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Enhancing supply chain efficiency

During the forum, Abu Dhabi Customs is showcasing a range of its updated services and customs initiatives designed to facilitate trade and enhance supply chain efficiency. It is also highlighting its efforts to harness advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and digital solutions to simplify customs procedures, reduce time and costs, and enhance the experience of customers and the wider business community.

Abu Dhabi Customs is also highlighting the “Golden List” initiative, one of its strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening partnerships with trusted companies by providing a comprehensive range of customs facilitations and benefits that help accelerate the movement of shipments and streamline customs clearance procedures, supporting business continuity and enhancing the competitiveness of companies and economic sectors.

Obaid Musallem Al Ameri, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, said: “Our participation in the inaugural Al Ain Future Business Forum reflects our commitment to strengthening collaboration with the business community and supporting Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and diversification. Al Ain Region plays an important role in the emirate’s economic landscape, with significant potential and promising opportunities across a range of sectors. Supporting this growth requires a flexible and smart customs ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of investors and enables businesses to grow.”

He added: “At Abu Dhabi Customs, we are committed to developing a proactive and integrated customs ecosystem that keeps pace with the needs of growing economic sectors. Through advanced customs services and solutions, we aim to support the future economy, enhance the competitiveness of the business environment, facilitate trade and improve supply chain efficiency. These efforts align with the leadership’s vision for a competitive, diversified and sustainable economy, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for trade and investment and supporting the emirate’s continued development.”

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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