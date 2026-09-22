Healthcare closer to home: Seha Clinics expands across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

PureHealth is adding 22 new and upgraded clinics and mobile healthcare units in 2026
Dubai: For families across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, accessing primary healthcare is set to become more convenient as PureHealth expands its Seha Clinics network with 22 new and upgraded clinics and mobile healthcare units throughout 2026.
The rollout has included six new primary healthcare clinics, three visa screening centres, and six mobile healthcare units, alongside service expansions at five existing clinics and the reopening of two others.
The move has come as Abu Dhabi continues to grow, with new communities and expanding urban areas creating greater demand for accessible healthcare services.
At the heart of the expansion has been a focus on primary care as the starting point of an individual’s healthcare journey.
By increasing the number of clinics and extending services across communities, Seha Clinics has aimed to make it easier for residents to access routine healthcare, preventive screening, and specialist support without having to travel long distances.
The expansion has supported the Abu Dhabi Department of Health’s wider vision for an integrated healthcare system focused on prevention, continuity of care, and better long-term health outcomes.
Shaista Asif, group chief executive officer of PureHealth, has noted that strengthening local primary care would provide greater support for families and communities.
“We believe that a resilient community is rooted in healthy families, and by expanding local primary care, we are providing the reassurance and support every home needs to flourish,” stated Asif.
She has bared that the continued expansion of the Seha Clinics network would support preventive, family-doctor-led medicine while improving early detection and continuity of care.
“By increasing capacity within local neighbourhoods and growing communities, we are improving early detection, enhancing continuity of care and supporting Abu Dhabi’s long-term healthcare transformation.”
Several of the new facilities have already begun serving residents this year, including locations in Al Rowdha, Saadiyat Island, and Liwa in Al Dhafra.
Further facilities have been expected to open in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2026, adding to the network’s overall capacity.
The expansion has not been limited to traditional clinics. The mobile healthcare units, designed and delivered by OneHealth, a PureHealth company providing end-to-end healthcare solutions, will take preventive and primary care services into communities beyond conventional healthcare settings.
This model has been intended to make screening and other essential services more accessible by bringing care directly into neighbourhoods and community settings.
Seha Clinics has been supported by more than 900 doctors across more than 20 specialties, including family medicine, paediatrics, and cardiology.
The integration of specialist expertise into primary care settings allows patients to access a wider range of services while maintaining continuity of care. The clinics operate 365 days a year, with extended hours and 24-hour coverage available at selected centres.
Technology has been another part of the expanded model. Seha Clinics uses AI-enabled, data-driven diagnostics, including advanced radiology reporting and internationally recognised retinal screening programmes.
These tools have been created to support clinical accuracy, improve efficiency, and help identify potential health issues earlier.
The expansion has followed strong growth in demand for Seha Clinics’ services. Last year, the network has recorded 4.1 million outpatient visits, an increase of 14.5 percent year-on-year. It has also conducted 1.4 million visa screenings, up 12.5 percent compared with the previous year.
The network currently serves more than 2.4 million lives across Abu Dhabi. Specialised visits have increased by 54 percent, following the addition of 100 physicians.
Moreover, Seha Clinics have recorded a net promoter score of 70, a measure used to gauge patient satisfaction and willingness to recommend a service.
Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, chief executive officer of Seha Clinics, has highlighted that the expansion was aimed at responding to growing demand while improving the patient experience.
“Our focus is to ensure high-quality care within reach of the communities we serve. This expansion allows us to respond to growing demand with extended hours, multispecialty expertise, and improved patient flow, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall patient experience, while maintaining a strong emphasis on preventive care, clinical excellence, and the integration of advanced diagnostics,” said Al Marashda.
Additionally, the expansion has aligned with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, with the network aiming to provide comprehensive healthcare services within the communities where families live and work.
PureHealth has mentioned that the expansion will strengthen coordination across its healthcare ecosystem by aligning services through its care and cover model.
The aim has been to create a more connected healthcare journey, linking prevention, diagnosis, primary care, and specialist services around individual needs.
As Abu Dhabi’s communities continue to expand, Seha Clinics has underscored that it will focus on developing preventive care and wellness plans that reflect changing community needs.
The broader goal is to make primary healthcare not only more accessible, but a continuous part of everyday family health, from routine check-ups and screening to specialist support and long-term care.