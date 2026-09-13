GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

PureHealth takes over UK lab network serving 50-plus hospitals and 90 healthcare clients

Circle will run UK labs serving 50+ hospitals and more than 90 external healthcare clients

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
PureHealth takes over UK lab network serving 50-plus hospitals and 90 healthcare clients
Supplied

Dubai: PureHealth is expanding its UK healthcare operations by taking over selected laboratory operations from Unilabs Limited, giving its Circle Health Group hospital network direct access to an integrated diagnostics platform across Britain.

The agreement covers two dedicated hub laboratories in Euston and Cavendish Square in London, supported by a network of fully licensed laboratories across the UK.

The network provides pathology, histopathology, blood sciences, microbiology and specialist diagnostic services and already serves more than 90 external healthcare clients.

Circle Health Group operates more than 50 hospitals across the UK, giving the laboratory network an existing base of clinical activity from the start, with additional eligible volumes expected to transition over time.

Diagnostics brought closer to hospitals

PureHealth said integrating laboratory services with Circle’s hospitals will give the group greater oversight of quality, capacity and turnaround times while allowing laboratory specialists and clinicians to work more closely across the patient journey.

The laboratory network will also continue serving its existing external healthcare clients across the UK.

PureLab model expands beyond UAE

The UK expansion builds on the operations of PureLab, PureHealth’s laboratory business in the UAE, which manages more than 150 laboratories and processes over 25 million tests a year.

PureLab’s existing operations use advanced automation, AI-enabled diagnostics and internationally accredited laboratory systems, with that clinical, operational and technological expertise set to support the UK platform.

"As we scale these capabilities internationally, we are also creating opportunities to bring global experience, innovation and clinical insights back into our ecosystem, supporting the continued advancement of care for communities in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE," said Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth. "At the same time, our international growth is expanding the contribution of overseas markets to our business, diversifying our revenue base and creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

UK platform adds another revenue stream

PureHealth said the laboratory expansion adds another capability to its international healthcare platform while supporting its plans to diversify revenue streams and grow its overseas business.

The group said the UK diagnostics platform will support Circle’s hospitals while retaining services for its established external client base across the country.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US has sanctioned UK-based Palestine Action as a "global terrorist", widening Trump's crackdown on "far-left" groups.

US sanctions Palestine Action as a ‘global terrorist’

3m read
FILE - Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, May 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

US moves to shut Kentucky organ donation group

2m read
PureHealth H1 net profit rises 20% to Dh1.2 billion

PureHealth H1 net profit rises 20% to Dh1.2 billion

3m read
Tristar, UNGC UAE launch Target Gender Equality 2025–26

Tristar, UNGC UAE launch Target Gender Equality 2025–26

3m read