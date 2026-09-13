PureHealth takes over UK lab network serving 50-plus hospitals and 90 healthcare clients

Circle will run UK labs serving 50+ hospitals and more than 90 external healthcare clients
Dubai: PureHealth is expanding its UK healthcare operations by taking over selected laboratory operations from Unilabs Limited, giving its Circle Health Group hospital network direct access to an integrated diagnostics platform across Britain.
The agreement covers two dedicated hub laboratories in Euston and Cavendish Square in London, supported by a network of fully licensed laboratories across the UK.
The network provides pathology, histopathology, blood sciences, microbiology and specialist diagnostic services and already serves more than 90 external healthcare clients.
Circle Health Group operates more than 50 hospitals across the UK, giving the laboratory network an existing base of clinical activity from the start, with additional eligible volumes expected to transition over time.
PureHealth said integrating laboratory services with Circle’s hospitals will give the group greater oversight of quality, capacity and turnaround times while allowing laboratory specialists and clinicians to work more closely across the patient journey.
The laboratory network will also continue serving its existing external healthcare clients across the UK.
The UK expansion builds on the operations of PureLab, PureHealth’s laboratory business in the UAE, which manages more than 150 laboratories and processes over 25 million tests a year.
PureLab’s existing operations use advanced automation, AI-enabled diagnostics and internationally accredited laboratory systems, with that clinical, operational and technological expertise set to support the UK platform.
"As we scale these capabilities internationally, we are also creating opportunities to bring global experience, innovation and clinical insights back into our ecosystem, supporting the continued advancement of care for communities in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE," said Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth. "At the same time, our international growth is expanding the contribution of overseas markets to our business, diversifying our revenue base and creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”
PureHealth said the laboratory expansion adds another capability to its international healthcare platform while supporting its plans to diversify revenue streams and grow its overseas business.
The group said the UK diagnostics platform will support Circle’s hospitals while retaining services for its established external client base across the country.