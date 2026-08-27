US sanctions UK-based Palestine Action as ‘global terrorist’, widening Trump crackdown on far-left groups

Washington move escalates clash over protest, political violence and free expression
The United States has sanctioned UK-based direct-action group Palestine Action as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, widening the Trump administration’s campaign against organisations it describes as violent far-left networks.
The US Treasury announced the designation on Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2026), alongside sanctions against Italy-based digital collective Autistici/Inventati and the transnational pro-Palestinian group Masar Badil, as well as two of its leaders.
The measures were imposed under Executive Order 13224, a counter-terrorism authority that allows the US to freeze assets under American jurisdiction and generally prohibit transactions involving designated entities by US persons.
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The Treasury accused Palestine Action of supporting acts of terrorism, citing break-ins at defence infrastructure and British military installations, damage to military equipment and incidents in which UK law-enforcement personnel were injured.
Palestine Action has said its campaign is aimed at disrupting companies and institutions connected to Israel's arms industry.
The move follows Britain's decision to proscribe Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act in July 2025, making membership or certain forms of support for the organisation a criminal offence.
The group was founded in 2020 and has become known for direct action against Israeli-linked defence companies, particularly Elbit Systems, as well as other institutions it says are connected to Israel's military operations.
The British government's proscription remains in force, but the legal battle is continuing.
Britain's Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal challenging the legality of the ban after the Court of Appeal upheld the government's decision. The case has become a focal point in a wider debate over where the line should be drawn between direct action, criminal damage and terrorism.
The UK's earlier designation has also resulted in thousands of arrests connected to alleged expressions of support for the group, according to Reuters reporting and other recent accounts.
Rights and civil-liberties campaigners have argued that the proscription risks criminalising political expression, while the British government has maintained that the measure targets the organisation rather than lawful protest over Palestine or Israel.
The Palestine Action designation is part of a broader Trump administration effort to refocus US counter-terrorism policy on what officials describe as violent far-left extremism.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States would use its economic tools to cut off the financial networks of groups involved in political violence. The administration's 2026 counter-terrorism strategy identifies violent far-left groups as one of the major threats facing the United States, according to the Treasury.
Autistici/Inventati was sanctioned over US allegations that it provides digital infrastructure and services to violent left-wing extremist groups.
Masar Badil was designated over Treasury allegations that it operates as part of the network surrounding Samidoun, which Washington and Canada previously sanctioned over alleged links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or PFLP.
Huda Ammori, a co-founder of Palestine Action, condemned the American designation, saying the group's activities had been aimed at disrupting what it describes as Israel's military machine.
She said the US decision, following Britain's proscription, should serve as a warning to those concerned about freedom of expression and civil liberties.
The dispute now extends beyond the group's activities in Britain.
With Washington imposing sanctions and London maintaining its proscription while the case heads to the Supreme Court, Palestine Action has become part of a broader international debate over protest, political violence, counter-terrorism powers and the limits of direct action.
2020: Palestine Action is founded in the UK.
2023–2025: The group gains greater prominence through direct action against Israeli-linked defence companies and other targets.
July 2025: Britain formally proscribes Palestine Action under terrorism legislation.
Early 2026: A High Court challenge initially raises major questions about the proportionality of the ban.
June 2026: The Court of Appeal upholds the British government's proscription.
July 2026: The UK Supreme Court agrees to hear a further appeal.
26 August 2026: The US designates Palestine Action a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and imposes sanctions, alongside measures against Autistici/Inventati and Masar Badil.