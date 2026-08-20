Harry and Meghan’s shock UK return: 7 big questions

Harry and Meghan plan to leave the United States by the end of August and settle in a private residence outside London, according to British media reports. Their children — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — have reportedly already been enrolled in a British school ahead of the new academic year in September.

The reported move marks an extraordinary turn in a saga that has included an explosive television interview, a tell-all memoir, court battles, strained relations with the royal family and an attempt to build a new life in California.

London: Six years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dramatically walked away from royal life and moved across the Atlantic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to return to Britain with their children.

Royal commentators point to Harry's desire to repair relations with his father and wider family. Harry, Meghan and their children visited Britain in July and held a private meeting with Charles — the first time in four years that Archie and Lilibet had seen their grandfather.

That leaves some big questions about why they are coming back, where they will live and whether Harry's return can finally heal one of the most bitter family rifts in modern royal history.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 after Queen Elizabeth II rejected a proposed “half-in, half-out” arrangement that would have allowed them to pursue commercial ventures while continuing some official royal duties.

Reports suggest Harry and Meghan intend to retain their Montecito home in California, as well as a property in Portugal where they are believed to have spent time this summer.

There are also questions about whether the Sussexes' American adventure delivered what they hoped. Their initial Netflix deal was reportedly worth $100 million, but several projects struggled to gain traction and their newer arrangement with the streaming company is more limited.

But after six years, thousands of kilometres and a succession of public battles separated Harry from his family, living in the same country again may at least give them a chance to begin closing the distance.

Charles was reportedly told of the couple's decision on Sunday and is said to welcome the opportunity to see more of them in a personal capacity.

Harry previously said it was “impossible” to bring his family safely to Britain after losing his legal battle over the level of publicly funded police protection he receives in the UK.

Their relationship deteriorated after Harry and Meghan left Britain and worsened following the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's 2023 memoir, “Spare”, in which he revealed intimate details about his relationship with his brother and other members of the royal family.

Harry is nevertheless involved with several charities and remains closely associated with the Invictus Games, the sporting competition for wounded military personnel that he founded. Birmingham will host the Games next year.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.