Harry and Meghan’s shock UK return: 7 big questions

From William rift to security fears, major questions remain as Sussexes prepare to return
London: Six years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dramatically walked away from royal life and moved across the Atlantic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to return to Britain with their children.
The reported move marks an extraordinary turn in a saga that has included an explosive television interview, a tell-all memoir, court battles, strained relations with the royal family and an attempt to build a new life in California.
Harry and Meghan plan to leave the United States by the end of August and settle in a private residence outside London, according to British media reports. Their children — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — have reportedly already been enrolled in a British school ahead of the new academic year in September.
King Charles III has been informed and reportedly welcomes the prospect of seeing more of his son and grandchildren.
But the Sussexes are not returning as working royals.
That leaves some big questions about why they are coming back, where they will live and whether Harry's return can finally heal one of the most bitter family rifts in modern royal history.
There may be several reasons.
Royal commentators point to Harry's desire to repair relations with his father and wider family. Harry, Meghan and their children visited Britain in July and held a private meeting with Charles — the first time in four years that Archie and Lilibet had seen their grandfather.
“There’s a sense that visit went well... so now might seem an opportune moment,” royal commentator Ed Owens told AFP.
There are also questions about whether the Sussexes' American adventure delivered what they hoped. Their initial Netflix deal was reportedly worth $100 million, but several projects struggled to gain traction and their newer arrangement with the streaming company is more limited.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams argues that their failure to establish themselves among Hollywood's biggest names may have contributed to the rethink.
Not in a palace.
The couple have reportedly selected a private, non-royal residence outside London.
One possibility mentioned by commentators is the Cotswolds, the rural area of western England where Harry spent time as a child at his father's Highgrove estate.
Reports suggest Harry and Meghan intend to retain their Montecito home in California, as well as a property in Portugal where they are believed to have spent time this summer.
No.
Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 after Queen Elizabeth II rejected a proposed “half-in, half-out” arrangement that would have allowed them to pursue commercial ventures while continuing some official royal duties.
That position has not changed.
The couple are expected to remain financially and professionally independent and will not resume duties as working members of the royal family.
Harry is nevertheless involved with several charities and remains closely associated with the Invictus Games, the sporting competition for wounded military personnel that he founded. Birmingham will host the Games next year.
This could be one of the biggest changes.
Archie and Lilibet have reportedly been enrolled in a British school beginning in September, meaning the children would establish a much closer connection with Britain and their royal relatives.
The move would also give King Charles considerably more opportunity to see his grandchildren.
Before their July visit, the children had reportedly not seen their grandfather since 2022.
This could be the hardest part.
Harry and Prince William remain estranged and reportedly no longer speak.
Their relationship deteriorated after Harry and Meghan left Britain and worsened following the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's 2023 memoir, “Spare”, in which he revealed intimate details about his relationship with his brother and other members of the royal family.
While relations with Charles appear to have improved, there has been little public evidence of a similar thaw with William.
Fitzwilliams believes William would be “adamantly opposed” to the Sussexes' return, saying the future king feels Harry betrayed him.
Other royal watchers believe reconciliation could eventually be possible.
This is perhaps the biggest practical puzzle surrounding the move.
Harry previously said it was “impossible” to bring his family safely to Britain after losing his legal battle over the level of publicly funded police protection he receives in the UK.
That makes the decision to relocate particularly striking.
Britain's Home Office says its protective security system is “rigorous and proportionate”, with decisions taken by a committee involving the government, Metropolitan Police and royal household.
Exactly what security arrangements will protect Harry, Meghan and their children after their return remains unclear.
Not necessarily — but it could create the best opportunity for reconciliation in years.
Harry has publicly said he wants to repair relations with his family, particularly his father, who has been receiving cancer treatment.
Charles was reportedly told of the couple's decision on Sunday and is said to welcome the opportunity to see more of them in a personal capacity.
William remains the biggest unknown.
The brothers' estrangement has survived years of family upheaval and repeated attempts at reconciliation.
Harry's return therefore does not automatically end the feud that followed “Megxit”.
But after six years, thousands of kilometres and a succession of public battles separated Harry from his family, living in the same country again may at least give them a chance to begin closing the distance.
-- With AFP inputs