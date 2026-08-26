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Prince Harry, Meghan and children return to Britain after six years in US

Sussexes begin fresh chapter as Archie and Lilibet enrol in British school

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet wellwishers on a walkabout at Nottingham Contemporary, central England, in a file photo.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet wellwishers on a walkabout at Nottingham Contemporary, central England, in a file photo.
AFP

Dubai: Prince Harry and Meghan returned to Britain with their two children on Wednesday, beginning a new chapter six years after their dramatic departure from royal life and move to the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed aboard a private jet at Birmingham Airport around noon, according to British media reports cited by AP and AFP.

Their arrival comes less than a week after the couple surprised royal watchers with news that they planned to relocate to Britain for an extended period.

This time, the return is more than another visit.

Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have been enrolled at a private school in Britain and are expected to begin classes when the new academic year starts in September, according to multiple British media reports.

The family is expected to live in a private residence away from the royal estates.

The Telegraph reported that Harry and Meghan plan to live in the Cotswolds in central England during their extended stay, although they intend to retain their homes in California and Portugal.

The arrangement suggests the Sussexes are not completely abandoning the life they established after leaving Britain, but are instead rebuilding a significant base in the UK.

Six years after royal exit

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and eventually settled in California.

Their departure triggered one of the most turbulent periods for Britain’s royal family in recent years.

Relations deteriorated further after the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they criticised their treatment within the royal establishment, and Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare.

The couple subsequently built a life outside the monarchy, signing commercial deals including agreements with Netflix and Spotify.

But Harry has increasingly spoken about wanting reconciliation with his family.

His relationship with his father, King Charles III, appears to have improved following recent visits to Britain. Charles is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Harry has previously said he wanted reconciliation so he could spend more time with his father.

Relations with his elder brother, Prince William, however, reportedly remain strained.

Security question remains

One major issue surrounding the family’s return is security.

Harry previously said he did not feel safe bringing Meghan and their children to Britain after losing a legal battle over the level of publicly funded police protection available to him when visiting from overseas.

It remains unclear what security arrangements will now be made for the family during an extended stay in Britain.

Their return also does not signal a resumption of royal duties. Harry and Meghan are expected to continue living as private individuals rather than returning as working members of the monarchy.

Nor does the move appear to represent a complete departure from America.

By retaining their California home — as well as their property in Portugal — while establishing a base in Britain, the Sussexes appear set to divide their lives across both sides of the Atlantic.

But enrolling Archie and Lilibet in school makes Wednesday’s arrival markedly different from Harry’s previous trips home.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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