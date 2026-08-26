Prince Harry, Meghan and children return to Britain after six years in US

Their arrival comes less than a week after the couple surprised royal watchers with news that they planned to relocate to Britain for an extended period.

Dubai: Prince Harry and Meghan returned to Britain with their two children on Wednesday, beginning a new chapter six years after their dramatic departure from royal life and move to the United States.

The Telegraph reported that Harry and Meghan plan to live in the Cotswolds in central England during their extended stay, although they intend to retain their homes in California and Portugal.

Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have been enrolled at a private school in Britain and are expected to begin classes when the new academic year starts in September, according to multiple British media reports.

By retaining their California home — as well as their property in Portugal — while establishing a base in Britain, the Sussexes appear set to divide their lives across both sides of the Atlantic.

Their return also does not signal a resumption of royal duties. Harry and Meghan are expected to continue living as private individuals rather than returning as working members of the monarchy.

Harry previously said he did not feel safe bringing Meghan and their children to Britain after losing a legal battle over the level of publicly funded police protection available to him when visiting from overseas.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.