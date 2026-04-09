UAE leads regional push to boost supply chain resilience

He said: “Over the past period, we have successfully implemented a number of impactful initiatives that have facilitated the movement of goods and enhanced supply chain efficiency. These include the issuance of Customs Notice No. (6), which enables the transit of goods via the Green Corridor with the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the acceptance of undertaking letters as a valid form of guarantee. We have also organized a series of workshops with traders to explain the Green Corridor mechanisms and address their inquiries.”