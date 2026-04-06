Abu Dhabi reinforces supply chain resilience and business continuity at Traders–Decision Makers Forum

The sessions featured high-level participation from both government and private entities
Government officials reaffirmed, during the Traders–Decision Makers Forum recently organized by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the emirate’s ongoing efforts to support business continuity, strengthen supply chains and the flow of goods, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s ability to navigate global developments with confidence and a proactive approach.
Held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, the forum witnessed broad participation from senior government representatives alongside leading figures from the private sector and the business community. The event aimed to align efforts, discuss national economic priorities, accelerate joint action, and support growth trajectories.
The forum builds on a series of high-level engagements held in recent months, bringing together government entities and business leaders to address market stability and supply chain challenges amid global economic shifts.
It reflects Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to unifying institutional efforts and accelerating implementation through a structured platform that connects decision-makers with the business community, translating strategic directions into actionable measures and directly addressing operational challenges. Discussions focused on practical solutions to ensure business continuity, enhance supply chain resilience, and strengthen the emirate’s capacity to respond proactively to global changes.
Sessions also highlighted ongoing efforts to advance the business ecosystem through specialized programs and enabling regulatory frameworks, alongside the rapid growth of non-oil sectors—now a key pillar in supporting the UAE’s economic diversification—underscoring the strength of a model built on stability, competitiveness, and long-term planning.
Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that Abu Dhabi’s economic model is built on readiness and responsiveness to various conditions, supported by strong institutional alignment, flexible regulatory frameworks, and effective public-private partnerships.
He added: “Roundtable discussions provided direct insights into market realities, enabling better alignment between policies and actual operational needs. In light of current developments, priority is given to ensuring the uninterrupted flow of trade, enhancing supply chain resilience, and empowering companies to plan with confidence. The focus today is on execution—translating outcomes into tangible actions, accelerating delivery, and reinforcing the private sector’s role in supporting stability and growth.”
The sessions featured high-level participation from both government and private entities, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi Customs, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), Seven X, Etihad Credit Insurance, Dell, and Presight AI.
Among the key outcomes presented was the “Adheed” platform, an advanced digital system that provides companies with real-time supply chain data, enabling proactive decision-making and enhancing logistics resilience. A live demonstration highlighted the role of technological solutions in supporting business continuity and advancing Abu Dhabi’s trade infrastructure.
The forum opened with two closed-door roundtables—one dedicated to tourism and the other to the industrial sector—bringing together government representatives and business leaders to discuss key challenges and opportunities, as well as ways to enhance supply chain efficiency and support business continuity.
Discussions addressed several key themes reflecting private sector priorities in Abu Dhabi, focusing on business-supportive policies and initiatives, and expanding growth opportunities across trade, logistics, and industry—further strengthening competitiveness and supporting the transition toward a knowledge-based economy.
The first session, titled “Business Support – Direct Announcement of Policies and Initiatives,” reviewed proactive measures taken by government entities to ensure business continuity and enhance supply chain resilience.
Participants highlighted Abu Dhabi’s readiness to address challenges through the activation of emergency plans and strong inter-agency coordination. Efforts to improve logistics efficiency were also emphasized, including expanding port capacity, accelerating cargo handling, broadening operational services, maintaining smooth goods movement, and reducing pressure on infrastructure—ultimately supporting market stability.
The session also discussed private sector support initiatives, including streamlined customs procedures, fast-track clearance channels, and the activation of digital solutions to facilitate access to government services, alongside strengthening partnerships through direct engagement.
The second session, “Growth Prospects – Trade, Logistics, and Industrial Opportunities in Abu Dhabi,” featured Mohamed Jaber, CEO of Combi Lift Projects MEA, and Tareq Al Wahedi, CEO of Seven X Group.
The session explored Abu Dhabi’s key competitive strengths in trade and supply chains, reinforcing its role as a regional trade hub, while highlighting opportunities to expand business activities and enhance integration across economic sectors.
Participants emphasized that the UAE possesses a highly advanced and diversified logistics network that enables access to global markets, stressing the importance of developing digital platforms to improve logistics efficiency.
They also underscored the role of advanced technologies in enhancing shipment tracking and real-time operational monitoring, supporting more precise and flexible decision-making.
During the third session, “Empowering the Future – AI, Technology, and Government Innovation,” Hani Khalaf, CTO at Dell, and Magzhan Kensbai, Chief Growth Officer at Presight, discussed the pivotal role of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in reshaping and enabling the business environment amid rapid global changes.
Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development, stated during the forum’s opening: “We have moved from readiness to execution, forming an integrated economic task force within a unified response framework to fully strengthen supply chains, ensure uninterrupted flow of goods, activate alternative logistics corridors, enable air freight, enhance rail freight readiness, and streamline customs processes.”
He added: “Green lanes have been introduced for essential goods to ensure their availability, alongside firm measures to safeguard market stability through daily monitoring and continuous inspection campaigns.”
Al Mazrouei noted that Abu Dhabi has achieved 18 consecutive quarters of GDP growth, with non-oil sectors now contributing more than half of total GDP—reflecting the strength and depth of the emirate’s economic diversification strategy. He also highlighted that non-oil foreign trade continues to grow at strong double-digit rates, and that as of March 2026, Abu Dhabi’s high credit ratings have been reaffirmed with a stable outlook.
He further confirmed that markets remain stable under continuous monitoring, with retail outlets, shopping centers, and business activities operating normally. Key sectors, including construction, remain fully supplied, with no impact on licensing, trade flows, or investor services, while efforts continue to enhance transparency and resilience in supply chains.
Captain Saif Al Mehairi, Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer at AD Ports Group, stated during the first session that the group has activated emergency, crisis management, and business continuity protocols as a precautionary measure, in close coordination with national authorities, ensuring the safety of individuals and uninterrupted services.
He confirmed that all ports and terminals operated by the group, along with related services, are functioning at full capacity.
Al Mehairi explained that the group’s integrated model—spanning ports, maritime shipping, logistics, economic cities, and digital services—enables rapid operational adjustments during crises. He also noted that most of the group’s fleet operates outside the Strait of Hormuz, reducing operational risks.
He added: “Vessels within the Strait continue to serve the Gulf region, ensuring uninterrupted services for regional consumers.”
He further highlighted that trade routes along the UAE’s eastern seaboard remain active, reducing reliance on constrained corridors and ensuring continuous cargo flow. With additional vessels and routes deployed across India, Pakistan, Africa, and the Middle East, the network enhances connectivity with the UAE, supporting trade and the flow of essential goods.
He concluded by noting that AD Ports Group operates a fleet of more than 800 vehicles, alongside cross-border capabilities, to maintain regional and international trade flows.