The forum commenced with two closed roundtable sessions - the first dedicated to the tourism sector and the second to the industrial sector - bringing together government representatives and business leaders to discuss key challenges and opportunities, as well as ways to enhance supply chain efficiency and support business continuity. The sessions spotlighted key themes reflecting the priorities of the private sector in Abu Dhabi, focusing on policies and initiatives supporting business, and enhancing growth opportunities in trade, logistics, and industrial sectors, contributing to greater competitiveness and supporting the transition towards a knowledge-based economy.