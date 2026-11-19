AI-generated threats unravel as Dubai Police arrest suspect using delivery tip
Dubai: A food delivery order placed at a public park helped Dubai Police identify a man accused of blackmailing a woman with fake AI-generated images.
The threats began after a women’s social media livestream became the starting point of a campaign of online abuse, threats and intimidation.The attacks later moved to private messages. It sent her fabricated images showing her in indecent situations, allegedly to damage her reputation, humiliate her and blackmail her. She reported it through the force’s e-Crime platform, and the case went to the Artificial Intelligence Crimes Section.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, revealed details of the case during a session at the World Police Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.
Officers first traced the account to a mobile number registered to someone outside the UAE. That only identified the registered owner, not the person using the account. Investigators then found a location where the suspect had arranged to receive a food delivery at a public park. Police watched the spot, tracked the individual, confirmed his identity and arrested him in an ambush. He was then questioned.
The case demonstrated how seemingly minor digital clues, when combined with field investigations, can expose people who believe they can operate anonymously online.
The case also highlights the growing threat posed by artificial intelligence, which criminals can exploit to impersonate people, clone voices, manufacture fake images and videos, and automate online deception.
Al Shehhi said Dubai Police established a specialised Artificial Intelligence Crimes Section in 2025 within its Cybercrime and Electronic Crimes Department to address offences involving the misuse of these emerging technologies.
He warned that the rapid development of AI was presenting law enforcement agencies with new and increasingly complex challenges, particularly as criminals found ways to use the technology to expand their reach and target more victims.
Conventional cybercrime includes attacks on computer systems and data, and fraud or blackmail carried out through digital platforms. AI-enabled crime uses the technology to impersonate people, clone voices, fabricate content and automate finding and deceiving victims.
A criminal might take over someone’s social media account and ask their contacts for money. Another might clone a voice and fool victims without hacking anything. Some combine both, which makes it harder to work out how a fraud was done and who did it. Investigators need specialist skills to trace intrusions, examine digital material and verify where online content came from.
Al Shehhi warned that AI agents could make this harder to detect. Unlike tools that answer a single command, agents can plan and carry out a series of linked tasks, potentially with little human involvement.
The damage from cybercrime now goes past stolen information and money, Al Shehhi said. Attacks increasingly hit the systems businesses and institutions rely on.
In the Dubai case, the arrest came from linking online evidence to a real-world movement: a delivery to a park.