A criminal might take over someone’s social media account and ask their contacts for money. Another might clone a voice and fool victims without hacking anything. Some combine both, which makes it harder to work out how a fraud was done and who did it. Investigators need specialist skills to trace intrusions, examine digital material and verify where online content came from.

He warned that the rapid development of AI was presenting law enforcement agencies with new and increasingly complex challenges, particularly as criminals found ways to use the technology to expand their reach and target more victims.

Officers first traced the account to a mobile number registered to someone outside the UAE. That only identified the registered owner, not the person using the account. Investigators then found a location where the suspect had arranged to receive a food delivery at a public park. Police watched the spot, tracked the individual, confirmed his identity and arrested him in an ambush. He was then questioned.

The threats began after a women’s social media livestream became the starting point of a campaign of online abuse, threats and intimidation.The attacks later moved to private messages. It sent her fabricated images showing her in indecent situations, allegedly to damage her reputation, humiliate her and blackmail her. She reported it through the force’s e-Crime platform, and the case went to the Artificial Intelligence Crimes Section.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.