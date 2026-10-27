Concerned by the requests, the boy told his guardian, who reported the incident to Dubai Police. The investigation led to the identification of nine other children who had allegedly been approached by the same man but had not reported their experiences.

Dubai: A 13-year-old Arab boy was allegedly lured through an online game by an Arab man offering in-game privileges in exchange for personal photographs. After the boy shared pictures, the man allegedly escalated his demands, asking him to send photographs of his sister.

A conversation about a favourite game or hobby may lead to offers of upgrades or special privileges, followed by requests for personal details or photographs. Children may not recognise the person’s intentions or know their real identity.

He warned that criminals can exploit children’s interests in online games to gain their trust before making inappropriate requests. The tactic is not limited to one game or platform, as offenders can also target children through social media and messaging applications.

Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the forum, organised by Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation in partnership with Meta to mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, recounted the incident.

One Dubai Police official said that, in his personal view, children should ideally wait until at least 16 before becoming content creators, when they may be better equipped to understand the risks of public exposure and online interactions.

Instagram’s parental supervision dashboard allows parents to monitor screen time, see who their teenagers follow and who follows them, and view accounts they have interacted with through messaging in the previous seven days. Parents cannot read private messages through the dashboard.

Meta reported that 97 per cent of teenagers aged 13 to 15 in teen accounts remained within the built-in restrictions. It also said 94 per cent of parents surveyed found the accounts helpful, while 85 per cent believed they made it easier to support positive online experiences.

Parents should listen calmly, reassure children they are not to blame for another person’s inappropriate behaviour and focus on protecting them. Regular conversations about online activity can help children recognise warning signs and feel comfortable asking for help, police officials said.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.