Dubai Police, McDonald’s teach children how to stay safe online

Interactive games teach children to protect privacy and avoid online strangers
Dubai: Dubai Police and McDonald’s have launched a child-focused online safety initiative to teach young visitors how to protect their privacy, avoid online strangers and stay safe on digital platforms.
The initiative, held under the theme “Protect Your Children in the Digital World”, uses interactive game cards and digital screens at participating McDonald’s restaurants to deliver simple, practical cybersecurity messages to children.
The campaign is part of the UAE’s national awareness drive, The UAE Is Safe with Your Digital Awareness, and coincides with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed every October.
As part of the initiative, McDonald’s restaurants are distributing game cards featuring online safety messages designed to make learning about cybersecurity more engaging and accessible to children.
Digital screens at participating outlets reinforce the messages, urging young visitors to remain cautious when using the internet, avoid communicating with strangers online and protect their personal information.
Children are also reminded not to share private data, personal details or photographs with others online — precautions that can help reduce their exposure to digital risks.
By bringing cybersecurity lessons into a familiar family setting, the initiative aims to make online safety part of children’s everyday lives and encourage safer digital habits from an early age.
The initiative falls under The UAE Is Safe with Your Digital Awareness, a national campaign launched by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with Dubai Police and the Dubai Electronic Security Centre.
The campaign aims to raise public awareness of cybercrime and online threats as criminals adopt increasingly sophisticated methods and exploit emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.
Through awareness activities targeting different segments of society, the campaign seeks to help people recognise potential digital threats, make informed decisions online and adopt safer practices when using digital platforms.
The latest initiative places particular emphasis on children, encouraging them to understand the importance of online privacy and personal safety as they navigate an increasingly connected world.