Abu Dhabi launches campaign to empower communities in protecting children from harm

Abu Dhabi unites communities to safeguard children from harm and neglect
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has launched the campaign “Protecting Children Takes All of Us”. It aims to teach ordinary people how to recognise signs that a child is being harmed or neglected, and what to do about it.
The campaign promotes Dama Al-Aman, the emirate’s child protection system, which brings together 21 local and federal bodies.
They include schools, hospitals, social services, police and the justice system.
400 specialists trained
The system is based on a child protection policy from 2023, which builds on Wadeema’s Law. According to the authorities, more than 400 child protection specialists have so far been trained, along with staff in schools, healthcare and social services.
“You don’t have to be a specialist to make a difference. Sometimes, simply noticing, listening and taking action can change the course of a child’s life.” Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi of ECA. said
Everyone must help
Abu Dhabi Police also stress that child protection is a shared responsibility. Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashdi says families, communities and institutions must work together to prevent abuse and spot risks early.
The Family Prosecution agrees that action must come before harm is done. Senior Chief Prosecutor Alia Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi says concerns should be reported promptly to the authorities.
Doctors see what children cannot say
Healthcare workers play a key role, according to Dr. Durra Alblooshi of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.
Changes in a child’s physical or mental health can reveal what the child finds hard to put into words, she said.
Healthcare facilities are now getting dedicated Child Protection Units and training in how to report concerns.
Meanwhile, the Family Care Authority runs a Child Centre where several agencies offer help under one roof to children who have been abused or neglected. The Department of Education and Knowledge says schools are being equipped to identify concerns early.
Majlises and social media
In the coming months, the campaign will reach people through schools, community Majlises (traditional gathering places), traditional media and digital platforms.