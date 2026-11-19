Educators emphasise emotional intelligence and collaboration in AI-driven world
In one Abu Dhabi school, the fourth graders run a souq. A year later, the same children take on a Formula 1 project that folds engineering and business into a single assignment. Neither shows up on the timetable as entrepreneurship or systems thinking. That is rather the point.
Across the emirate, educators are wrestling with a question that has no tidy answer: How do you prepare a child for a career that hasn’t been invented, in an economy being rewritten by artificial intelligence while that child is still learning to read? The answers coming out of Abu Dhabi’s classrooms turn out to be less about gadgets than you might expect.
Jan Stipek, a principal whose school sits in Al Raha Gardens in Khalifa City A, starts from a premise that now runs through reports from the World Economic Forum and the O.E.C.D. schools are training students for work that may not yet exist. His response is to focus on what will travel across industries and professions: Research and interpersonal skills, the ability to consider viewpoints different from one's own, systems thinking and data analysis. Underpinning these, he says, is a temperament that allows students to tolerate ambiguity, absorb change and pivot when necessary.
Perhaps, that is why he is cautious about placing too much emphasis on the technologies currently dominating conversations about the future of education. Asked about coding and robotics, he brings the focus back to the bigger picture. “But the focus should be on the transferable skills; coding and robotics are not those.”
That distinction between teaching specific tools and nurturing the ability to adapt finds an echo in Tracy Crowder-Cloe, principal of Repton Abu Dhabi. She argues that preparing children for an unpredictable future does not necessarily mean reinventing education. In fact, many of the qualities they will need have long been central to a good education. “One of the interesting aspects of preparing children for a rapidly changing world is that many of the skills they will need are those that have always underpinned an excellent education.”
Alongside curiosity, creativity and resilience, Crowder-Cloe places particular emphasis on emotional intelligence, empathy and the ability to build relationships. As technology takes on an increasingly prominent role in learning and working life, she believes the distinctly human qualities matter all the more. “In an age of artificial intelligence, developing human intelligence has never been more important.”
At Repton Abu Dhabi, this philosophy is distilled into a three-word motto: Grounded, Rounded and Unbounded. Students should be anchored in knowledge, values and identity, broadened through experience and interpersonal growth, and encouraged to pursue possibilities that may not yet have a name. The ambition, ultimately, is not to predict the careers they will enter, but to give them the confidence and adaptability to navigate whatever comes next. “We cannot predict every job our children will do, but we can equip them with the intellectual confidence, curiosity and adaptability to shape the world in which they will work.”
Shahina Ahmad, executive principal and chief executive of GEMS World Academy – Abu Dhabi, adds a reminder that is easy to lose in the enthusiasm for soft skills: they need something solid to stand on. “Children need knowledge and understanding before they can meaningfully question existing ideas, make connections or develop new solutions.”
Whilst the world of work is evolving, intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration, adaptability and resilience remain fundamental. Equally important are emotional intelligence, empathy and the ability to build positive relationships. In an age of artificial intelligence, developing human intelligence has never been more important...
Brian Ó Súilleabháin, head of digital and AI at GEMS World Academy, makes a similar case. Much of his work centres on helping children understand the technology: knowing when to use AI and when not to, questioning what it tells them and thinking about its effect on other people.
And yet. “But as Head of Digital and AI, I believe people skills are now more important than ever. That might sound surprising coming from me!”
His reasoning is as much economic as educational. “AI can already do a lot of the everyday tasks, so the real question is: who are going to be the thinkers and the innovators?” In his view, the winners will be people who can work with others, bring different minds together and use the technology wisely. Which means digital fluency has to be taught right alongside social and organisational skills, not in place of them.
None of this means the robots have been boxed up. At GEMS World Academy, students in the Middle Years Programme study robotics, computer science with coding, and a new AI curriculum. “Everyone gets the basics they need for today’s world, and anyone who catches the bug can take it much further,” Ó Súilleabháin said. Younger pupils learn coding and robotics in an Innovation Hub, working through the design cycle.
Crowder-Cloe welcomes the forward-leaning stance on AI literacy from ADEK, Abu Dhabi’s education regulator, but draws a firm line around what the technology is for. “Technology should extend children’s intellectual capabilities, not replace them. Knowing when to use it and when to think independently will be just as important as knowing how to use it.”
On timing, there is little disagreement among the educators. “Honestly, the earlier the better,” Ó Súilleabháin said. Under his school’s new AI curriculum, even the youngest children are introduced to what artificial intelligence is and how people use it.
Starting early, however, does not mean putting children in front of screens. At Repton’s Rose Campus, Crowder-Cloe said, the foundations are built through play: Constructing something together, negotiating roles in a make-believe game or figuring out why a structure has collapsed. Computational thinking can begin with something as simple as arranging instructions in the right order or recognising a pattern, long before a child touches a keyboard.
Stipek similarly sees the early years as an opportunity to develop these abilities through play, particularly as children learn to negotiate, collaborate and solve problems with one another.
As pupils get older, the emphasis shifts from exploration to greater independence and accountability. At Repton, Crowder-Cloe explained, Junior School pupils move beyond following instructions to making decisions and evaluating their own solutions.
By Sixth Form, they are expected to demonstrate deeper subject knowledge, ethical reasoning and the ability to conduct independent research. The approach, she stressed, must evolve with the child. “Preparing a three-year-old for the future should look very different from preparing a seventeen-year-old.”
Ó Súilleabháin describes a similar progression as a spiral, with big ideas such as ‘change’ revisited across subjects and year groups, each time at a greater level of complexity. “The approach doesn’t really change. The depth does.”
For parents, this gradual development is just as important. Yulia Conti, whose children are in Years 6 and 9 at GEMS World Academy, believes these abilities need to be woven into the school journey rather than treated as a set of additional subjects to be introduced when children reach their teens. “The important thing is that these skills should develop progressively throughout the school journey, rather than being introduced as separate subjects only at a later stage.”
If one conviction unites these schools, it is that skills only stick when they get used. At GEMS World Academy, the primary years build toward a Grade 5 Exhibition, the Middle Years Programme ends in a Personal Project, and IB Diploma students take Theory of Knowledge, a course built around how we know what we think we know. In Term 2, the school’s Young Scientists programme lets students choose a subject across the social, physical and digital sciences, then research it, develop it and own it. “When you give young people that kind of freedom, the critical thinking takes care of itself,” Ó Súilleabháin said.
Repton leans on robotics challenges, dedicated innovation time and digital summits. Its Digital Challenge has pulled in students from schools across the UAE to work together on app concepts, while a Student Digital Team and an Innovation Scholarship let pupils build specialist expertise and pass it on. Even prefect duties, student council and a sustainability group called the Eco Warriors are treated as rehearsals for responsibility.
What matters most to me is that children have opportunities to use their knowledge for something meaningful. We want them to understand not only how technology works, but what they might create with it, whose needs they might address and what impact their decisions could have...
For Conti, the payoff is in group work and the moment of standing up to present it. Her children routinely build projects with classmates and show them to the wider school community, learning to split the workload, manage their time and defend an idea under questioning. “These are important skills that they will need in almost any future professional environment.”
Crowder-Cloe sees an advantage in the city’s skyline. Abu Dhabi is ringed by investment in AI, renewable energy, sustainability, space exploration and culture. a living textbook for any teacher trying to connect a lesson to the world outside the gate.
However, the knowledge needs to be put to work for other people, as Ahmad says. Service learning is the part of school life she is most passionate about. Her students have joined beach clean-ups and ecosystem preservation projects with SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, worked with Volunteer UAE and organised care packages during Ramadan, learning what a community needs and taking responsibility for meeting it. “They encourage children to see themselves not simply as learners, but as contributors.”
Entrepreneurship and financial literacy are where ambition still outpaces practice. Crowder-Cloe defines the first broadly. “Entrepreneurship, too, is about much more than starting a business.” It means seeing an opening, taking the initiative and understanding risk. Repton also wants students to grasp budgeting, saving, investing and sound financial decisions, pointing to O.E.C.D. research on the value of building those habits before adulthood.
Parents want more of it, and sooner. Hend Al Ali, whose children are in Years 1 and 4 at GEMS World Academy, prizes the school’s blend of a British curriculum with IB-style inquiry, but she has a wish list. “I would also love to see more opportunities for students to develop business ideas, create apps, participate in innovation competitions and work on community-based projects. These experiences build confidence, teamwork and the ability to turn ideas into reality.”
Then comes the hardest question of all: how do you know any of this is working?
For Stipek, the answer begins with tracking progress, but not necessarily reducing it to a number. His school maps a defined set of learning skills from one year to the next, allowing teachers to see how pupils develop. Yet he is wary of the assumption that every quality can, or should, be measured. The ultimate goal is to nurture lifelong learners and creative thinkers, something he believes can resist a conventional scorecard. “I question whether it actually should even be evaluated,” he says.
Crowder-Cloe takes a more empirical approach, bringing together teacher assessments, classroom observations, student feedback and the quality of completed projects. But even here, she argues, the most meaningful evidence is often found in how children approach a challenge rather than simply in the final result. Can they apply what they know to an unfamiliar problem, work effectively with others and explain the decisions they have made? These, she suggests, are the questions that reveal whether learning is translating into practical abilities.
From the classroom, the perspective shifts to the home. Al Ali believes academic results are only one part of the picture, with parents also able to recognise progress in the way children approach everyday situations and interact with others. “From a parent’s perspective, success should be measured not only through academic results but also through children’s ability to think independently, communicate confidently, collaborate and solve problems.”
Where the educators agree is on what remains missing: The wall between school and work is still too high. Crowder-Cloe believes schools need to build deeper partnerships with industry, universities and the wider community, giving young people a glimpse of professional life and emerging sectors long before they enter the workforce.
Conti takes that idea a step further, arguing that exposure needs to translate into practical experience. “Students should have more opportunities to engage with professionals, businesses and entrepreneurs, participate in practical challenges and develop their own ideas into real projects.” For her, that engagement must also come with a degree of digital literacy that goes beyond knowing how to use new tools. Children need to understand their “limitations, risks and ethical implications” too.
However, preparing students for a changing workplace also means preparing the people teaching them. Ó Súilleabháin turns the spotlight on educators themselves, pointing out how quickly the professional landscape is evolving. “Work is changing every single day, and fast.” Keeping pace, he argues, requires continuous teacher training and a curriculum that can evolve without losing its academic rigour.
That does not mean schools should rush to adopt every new technology, however. Crowder-Cloe cautions against confusing innovation with progress, or assuming that every emerging tool belongs in the classroom. “Just because something is technologically possible does not necessarily mean it is appropriate.”
And perhaps that is the larger point. In a city that has staked so much of its future on artificial intelligence, one of the most important lessons emerging from its classrooms is that preparing children for a world full of machines also means nurturing the qualities that make us human: empathy, collaboration, curiosity and the ability to connect with others.