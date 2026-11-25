Movement curriculum allows families to track their child’s achievements, milestones
UAE-founded Pinpoint Fitness has launched its complete movement curriculum in a digital Skills Library, giving enrolled students and their families access to 300 skills, each with its own video demonstration. Organized across 10 progressive bands, the platform connects the skills children learn in coached classes with in-person assessments and a personalized dashboard that makes their progress through the curriculum visible and measurable.
The announcement comes amid a wider question about children's health: getting young people moving is essential, but how can families tell whether that movement is also building new abilities? The difference between attendance and actual skill development can be less visible to parents than academic progress, despite the importance of both in a child's education.
The full curriculum is available exclusively to enrolled students and their families. Parents can review skills their child has achieved, check their position within the ranking system and see the skills they need to master before advancing to the next band.
The launch brings Pinpoint’s approach to movement education directly to families. The curriculum and ranking system, developed around how Pinpoint’s coaches teach movement in class, are now available in one digital platform, allowing parents and students to explore the skills taught in class and understand how individual achievements build towards the next band.
Parents can use the dashboard to review the skills their child has achieved, see their current band and identify the techniques required for the next assessment. The corresponding videos show what those skills look like in practice, giving families a clearer understanding of each milestone.
Progression remains linked to face-to-face coaching and assessment. Students practise the skills in their band under coach’s supervision in class and take an in-person testing class when ready to advance. Passing the test earns them the next band, with the dashboard documenting their achievement and showing the next stage of the curriculum.
Pinpoint’s training framework spans seven movement categories; jumps, hurdles, runs and strides, vaults, upper-body swings, body rotation and wall skills. A technique such as the Kong Vault has its own demonstration and defined place within the wider programme. Across the curriculum, students learn to perform movements with control, precision and technical accuracy.
The launch supports a wider focus on active lifestyles and structured physical education in the UAE, giving families a practical way to follow the skills their children develop through regular training. The wider context is significant: on 4 November 2026, the World Health Organization reported that approximately 240 million adolescents aged 11–17 worldwide had not reached 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity on any day in the preceding week. In the UAE, the National Sports Strategy 2031 aims for more than 71 per cent of the population to adopt an active lifestyle.
“Physical education deserves the same clarity and significance we expect from any academic subject. Our ambition is for children’s physical learning to follow a clearly defined curriculum, with achievements they can understand and take pride in. By bringing our 300 skills into one platform, we are giving families a shared view of what their child has achieved and a clear path towards what comes next,” said Samer Hijazi, Founder and Managing Director of Pinpoint Fitness.
At a time when digital experiences increasingly shape childhood, the Skills Library puts the screen in a supporting role. Children still have to master the movements in person; technology makes that learning visible to the people supporting them at home.
Founded in Dubai in 2018, Pinpoint has expanded its youth movement training model to Abu Dhabi and Nairobi. Its full Skills Library is now accessible to enrolled families, while selected skill demonstrations are available publicly at pinpointfitness.net/tutorials.