Abu Dhabi campaign helps parents spot child abuse signs and report concerns
The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), in collaboration with its partners, has launched the “Our Children’s Safety Is Our Responsibility” campaign to raise awareness among parents, teachers and community members about the signs that may indicate a child is experiencing abuse or neglect, the steps they can take when concerned about a child’s safety, and the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi that receive reports and provide support.
The campaign highlights the role of families, schools and the wider community in recognising early warning signs, listening to children and seeking assistance at the right time.
The Authority and its partners plan to expand awareness activities over the coming months through schools, community councils, media outlets and digital platforms.
The campaign forms part of the “Dama Al Aman” Child Protection System, established by the Authority in collaboration with its partners. The system brings together 21 local and federal entities operating across the education, health, social care, law enforcement and judicial sectors.
It is underpinned by the [Dama Al Aman Child Protection Policy, launched] in 2023 and approved by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The policy is based on the Child Rights Law, also known as Wadeema’s Law, and defines the responsibilities of relevant entities and mechanisms for coordination among them, providing a unified framework for protecting children across the emirate.
As part of these efforts, more than 400 specialists have received training in child protection, alongside employees working in the education, health and social care sectors.
Dr Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Special Projects and Partnerships at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said protecting children begins with paying attention to everyday details, recognising anything that may raise concerns about their safety, and listening to them without making premature judgements.
She added: “The campaign aims to ensure that every parent, teacher and community member understands the role they can play and knows which entities can provide support when needed. A simple step taken at the right time can make a significant difference in a child’s life.”
Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said the police participation in the campaign focuses on raising awareness of the risks of abuse and neglect, identifying indicators that children may be at risk, and explaining how to respond to cases requiring protection.
Al Rashdi noted that exchanging expertise and coordinating responsibilities among partners contribute to early detection and faster responses.
Counsellor Alya Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, Head of the Family and Child Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, stressed that recognising early warning signs, listening to children and reporting any concerns about their safety are essential steps in preventing abuse and neglect and safeguarding children’s rights.
Asmaa Al Azri, Executive Director of the Family Cases Sector at the Family Care Authority, said the Child Centre brings together relevant entities to provide integrated services for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
These services include case management, coordination of interventions, and the provision of social, psychological and medical support, while taking into account the privacy and individual circumstances of children and their families and ensuring that appropriate care is delivered at the right time.
Maryam Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Private Education and Charter Schools Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), highlighted the role of educational staff in identifying early warning signs of potential risks and responding appropriately.
Dr Durra Al Balushi, Acting Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said: “Healthcare professionals may be among the first to notice that a child needs protection. During medical examinations, changes in a child’s physical or psychological health may reveal issues that the child finds difficult to express. This is where the role of trained professionals becomes particularly important.
“Through our collaboration with the Dama Al Aman system, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre is working to further embed child protection as an essential component of healthcare. This includes establishing specialised child protection units, standardising procedures through policies and guidelines, and training healthcare professionals on reporting and referral mechanisms, ensuring that children and their families receive the support they need at the right time.”
The Dama Al Aman system’s website provides members of the public and specialists with practical guides and guidelines on child protection, as well as information on how to report concerns and the authorities responsible for receiving reports.
Further information is available at www.damaalaman.ae.
Concerns regarding children’s safety can be reported through the Ministry of Interior’s Child Protection Hotline at 116111, or the Family Care Authority’s hotline at 800444, which operates 24 hours a day to receive reports of child abuse.
In emergencies, members of the public should contact the police on 999.