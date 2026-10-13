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UAE urges parents to protect children from online dangers

MoI advises families to monitor interactions with strangers and protect personal info

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Parents are encouraged to build trust with their children and create a safe environment in which they can speak openly about what they encounter on the internet.
Parents are encouraged to build trust with their children and create a safe environment in which they can speak openly about what they encounter on the internet.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has urged parents to take a more active role in protecting children online, issuing safety tips aimed at reducing risks ranging from interactions with strangers to online fraud and the sharing of personal information.

The digital safety advice calls on families to teach children to be cautious when communicating with strangers and to interact online only with people they know.

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Parents were also encouraged to build trust with their children and create a safe environment in which they can speak openly about what they encounter on the internet.

The guidance warns of online fraud and advises children to verify links and messages before responding or clicking on them.

Families were also asked to safeguard children’s privacy by teaching them not to share personal information or photographs online.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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