MoI advises families to monitor interactions with strangers and protect personal info
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has urged parents to take a more active role in protecting children online, issuing safety tips aimed at reducing risks ranging from interactions with strangers to online fraud and the sharing of personal information.
The digital safety advice calls on families to teach children to be cautious when communicating with strangers and to interact online only with people they know.
Parents were also encouraged to build trust with their children and create a safe environment in which they can speak openly about what they encounter on the internet.
The guidance warns of online fraud and advises children to verify links and messages before responding or clicking on them.
Families were also asked to safeguard children’s privacy by teaching them not to share personal information or photographs online.