Dubai Police warns parents about online gaming risks and child safety

In these tweets, it spoke of how online gaming connects players and allows people to make genuine connections while warning that not everyone has good intentions. “Some may try to gain a child’s trust, move the conversation to a private chat, or ask for personal information or photos,” it said.

“Talk to your child regularly about the people they interact with while playing, and explain to them the importance of not sharing their personal information or moving to a private conversation with someone they don’t actually know in real life,” suggests Dubai Police.

Gaming platforms often allow players to connect with each other through chats and even voice/video calls. Some nefarious people may try to take advantage of a child’s innocence and indulge in grooming behaviour – i.e. a process through which an offender gains the trust of the vulnerable before manipulating them into making terrible choices and tricking them into a space of abuse.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.