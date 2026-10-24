A new awareness video urges passengers to follow simple steps for safer train journeys
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has launched a new phase of its national rail safety campaign following the official launch of the UAE’s passenger rail network, urging passengers and communities to help keep train travel safe.
The campaign features a public awareness video encouraging people to follow simple safety practices and consider others to make journeys safer and more comfortable.
As passenger rail becomes part of everyday life in the UAE, Etihad Rail aims to show how individual actions can help protect passengers and keep the railway safe. The company will continue its efforts through school programmes, community activities and partnerships with government departments and other organisations.
Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial and Support at Etihad Rail Mobility, said safety remained a priority as the country’s passenger rail network entered a new phase.
“With passenger rail becoming part of everyday life in the UAE, it is more important than ever to build a strong culture of safety from the start,” she said.
Almansoori said keeping the railway safe was not the operator’s responsibility alone. Passengers and communities also had a role to play by making responsible choices and following safety guidance.
Etihad Rail said it would work with government entities, educational institutions and local communities to raise awareness about rail safety.