The campaign features a public awareness video encouraging people to follow simple safety practices and consider others to make journeys safer and more comfortable.

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has launched a new phase of its national rail safety campaign following the official launch of the UAE’s passenger rail network, urging passengers and communities to help keep train travel safe.

As passenger rail becomes part of everyday life in the UAE, Etihad Rail aims to show how individual actions can help protect passengers and keep the railway safe. The company will continue its efforts through school programmes, community activities and partnerships with government departments and other organisations.

“With passenger rail becoming part of everyday life in the UAE, it is more important than ever to build a strong culture of safety from the start,” she said.

Almansoori said keeping the railway safe was not the operator’s responsibility alone. Passengers and communities also had a role to play by making responsible choices and following safety guidance.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.