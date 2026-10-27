What does maxxing mean? After 6-7, it’s now Dictionary.com's Word of the Year (sigh-maxxing)

Look-maxxing, sleep-maxxing, nonna-maxxing...it's an actual phrase now, folks
Oh dear goodness, I feel the pain in my lower back.
And maybe my head, too.
I thought 'maxxing' was a one-off oddity. I first heard it as 'sleepmaxxing' in 2024, which, as far as I could tell, meant going to bed at a sensible hour but with a mouth-tape and a podcast about it, and I assumed I would never hear it again. Words like that usually die as soon as they're born, or at least they did once.
Not this one. This one went to the gym, bought a magnesium supplement, optimised its morning routine and came back as the Word of the Year. So here we are: maxxed out.
Dictionary.com announced on Monday, 26 October, that “maxxing” is its 2026 Word of the Year. The definition: the practice of pursuing an activity to the fullest, or optimising some part of your life. You can use it alone (“What are you maxxing?”) or bolt it onto almost any noun like a spoiler on a family hatchback.
The lexicographers chose it from a shortlist of four more sensible candidates: affordability, data center, odyssey (thank you, Christopher Nolan) and unc, the Gen Z put-down for anyone over 30 who still says 'on fleek'. Any one of those would have let us keep our dignity. Instead we got a suffix that sounds like a protein bar.
For context, here is the recent line of succession at Dictionary.com:
You will notice a trend. Two years ago the word was a mood. Last year it was a number that even Dictionary.com admitted it couldn’t fully define. This year it is a suffix. At this rate, 2027’s Word of the Year will be a single, knowing eyebrow raise.
Annoyingly, it has a respectable family tree. The great-grandparents are maximum and maximise. Then came max and maxing, as in maxing out a credit card or maxing out at 120 mph — two activities that, in fairness, often happen in the same week.
In the 1940s, game theorists coined “minimax” for a strategy that keeps your worst-case losses as small as possible. Decades later it wandered into Dungeons & Dragons as “min-maxing”: pumping one stat so high that your character’s weaknesses stop mattering. Picture a wizard with the brain of Einstein and the cardio of a houseplant.
Then the internet got hold of it, swapped out the “min”, and added an extra “x” for reasons nobody can justify. The breakout term was looksmaxxing — optimising your appearance — which grew up on Reddit and assorted forums. Dictionary.com has found traces of it as far back as 2015, and by 2021 cousins like moneymaxxing, statusmaxxing and surgerymaxxing were already loitering.
It was not a wholesome nursery. Those early looksmaxxing communities were largely young men, including corners of the manosphere, and the extreme end (“hardmaxxing”) strayed into crash dieting, cosmetic surgery, and the likes.
In 2026, maxxing escaped the forums and moved into your home. Dictionary.com says searches for looksmaxxing rocketed early in the year once the media noticed it, and its usage in the outlets it tracks rose more than 1,000% since January. Meanwhile, searches for plain old 'maxxing' kept climbing with no sign of a plateau. The suffix had become a word. The word had become a lifestyle. The lifestyle had become a TikTok.
A field guide to the specimens you may now encounter in the wild:
Looksmaxxing — optimising your face. Still the most popular version by a distance.
Sleepmaxxing — going to bed, but with gadgets, supplements and a smug voiceover.
Fibermaxxing / proteinmaxxing — eating vegetables and chicken, but loudly.
Gymmaxxing — going to the gym. That’s it. That’s the whole thing.
Tokenmaxxing — using as much AI at work as humanly possible, because your company is tracking it.
Nonnamaxxing — improving your life by adopting the habits of an Italian grandmother.
Cozymaxxing — a Friday night in with snacks and a film, rebranded as a personal development programme.
Salmonmaxxing — exactly what it sounds like. Nobody has asked for more details.
Jestermaxxing — being the funny one to win social approval. Also known as “being a dad”.
Homelandmaxxing — yes, even the US federal government used it in its messaging. The suffix has reached the state.
The point, if there is one, is that anything can be maxxed. Breakfast. Bedtime. Your inbox.
Here is the uncomfortable bit: maxxing won because it is accurate. Dictionary.com’s lexicography director, Steve Johnson, says it captures the pressure so many of us feel, at work, at school and online, to keep doing and being more. Unlike 6-7, nobody needs a teenager to translate it. You hear 'maxxing' and you understand it instantly, which is precisely why it has been glued to everything.
It is also the reason it grates. Maxxing turns every ordinary human act, sleeping, eating, napping, visiting your nan, into a project with metrics. You can no longer simply have a lie-in. You must be recovery-maxxing.
The saving grace is that people have started using it to mock itself. There is “normalmaxxing”, a rejection of the whole optimisation treadmill. And there is Johnson’s personal favourite, 'nothingmaxxing' which he calls “completely paradoxical”: going all in on doing nothing, which, as any parent knows, takes enormous effort.
Dictionary.com closes its own announcement by asking whether we have peaked, or whether we will push even harder next year. It even floats “maxxingmaxxing”. Please don’t. My back can’t take it.
So, for the record: 2025 gave us 6-7. 2026 gave us maxxing.
I'm just done-maxxing.