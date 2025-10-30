GOLD/FOREX
What does '6 7' mean? Dictionary.com names it word of the year

If you're confused by '6 7' congratulations, you're officially out of touch with Gen Alpha

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
This Dictionary.com page shows the newest word of the year '6 7' on a computer screen.
This Dictionary.com page shows the newest word of the year '6 7' on a computer screen.
Dubai: Dictionary.com just crowned its 2025 Word of the Year, and chances are, you have no idea what it means.

The online dictionary announced on October 29 that '6 7' has earned the title, despite the fact that the term has no fixed definition. Even the organization itself admits the phrase is, at best, slippery.

So what exactly is '6 7'?

If you're over 25, you might be scratching your head. But for Gen Alpha and younger teens, '6 7' is everywhere.

It's what linguists might call 'brainrot slang': language that spreads not because it makes sense, but because it doesn't. The less clear the meaning, the more it catches on.

According to Dictionary.com, '6 7' might mean:

  • Indecisive or unsure: Think 'maybe,' 'I guess,' or 'so-so.' It's often accompanied by a hand gesture — palms up, alternating side to side.

  • A verbal shrug: Teens use it as a catch-all response to almost anything. 'How was your day?' '6 7.' 'What's the homework?' '6 7.'

  • A cultural password: Using the term signals you're plugged into the latest meme trends. Understanding it isn't the point—knowing to use it is.

Where did '6 7' come from?

The phrase didn't come out of nowhere. It is thought to have originated from 'Doot Doot (6 7),' a drill song by rapper Skrilla where 'six-seven' appears as a repeated lyric. Late in 2024, the track started circulating on TikTok and Instagram, often paired with basketball highlights.

NBA player LaMelo Ball, who stands 6-foot-7, also became tied to the movement. Then came the '67 kid,' a young fan whose enthusiastic shout of '67' at a youth basketball game turned into a viral moment. Overtime Elite player Taylen 'TK' Kinney helped push it further, spreading the meme to his massive Gen Alpha following.

Other contenders for 2025

'6 7' wasn't the only phrase vying for the top spot. Dictionary.com's shortlist reflected a wide range of cultural moments, including:

  • Agentic

  • Aura farming

  • Broligarchy

  • Clanker

  • Dynamite emoji (TNT, Taylor 'n' Travis)

  • Gen Z stare

  • Kiss cam

  • Overtourism

  • Tariff

  • Tradwife

Why 'nonsense' is exactly the point

Naming '6 7' as Word of the Year isn't just a quirky choice. It highlights how language is evolving in real time, driven by young people on platforms that move faster than dictionaries can keep up with.

The phrase may be nonsense, but it's also a snapshot of how Gen Alpha communicates: fluid, playful, and deliberately vague. In a way, the fact that '6 7' means everything and nothing at once is exactly the point.

So the next time someone hits you with a '6 7,' don't overthink it. Just nod and move on. You're probably not supposed to understand it anyway.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
