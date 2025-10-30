The online dictionary announced on October 29 that '6 7' has earned the title, despite the fact that the term has no fixed definition. Even the organization itself admits the phrase is, at best, slippery.

Dubai : Dictionary.com just crowned its 2025 Word of the Year, and chances are, you have no idea what it means.

So the next time someone hits you with a '6 7,' don't overthink it. Just nod and move on. You're probably not supposed to understand it anyway.

The phrase may be nonsense, but it's also a snapshot of how Gen Alpha communicates: fluid, playful, and deliberately vague. In a way, the fact that '6 7' means everything and nothing at once is exactly the point.

Naming '6 7' as Word of the Year isn't just a quirky choice. It highlights how language is evolving in real time, driven by young people on platforms that move faster than dictionaries can keep up with.

NBA player LaMelo Ball, who stands 6-foot-7, also became tied to the movement. Then came the '67 kid,' a young fan whose enthusiastic shout of '67' at a youth basketball game turned into a viral moment. Overtime Elite player Taylen 'TK' Kinney helped push it further, spreading the meme to his massive Gen Alpha following.

The phrase didn't come out of nowhere. It is thought to have originated from 'Doot Doot (6 7),' a drill song by rapper Skrilla where 'six-seven' appears as a repeated lyric. Late in 2024, the track started circulating on TikTok and Instagram, often paired with basketball highlights.

A cultural password : Using the term signals you're plugged into the latest meme trends. Understanding it isn't the point—knowing to use it is.

A verbal shrug : Teens use it as a catch-all response to almost anything. 'How was your day?' '6 7.' 'What's the homework?' '6 7.'

Indecisive or unsure : Think 'maybe,' 'I guess,' or 'so-so.' It's often accompanied by a hand gesture — palms up, alternating side to side.

It's what linguists might call 'brainrot slang': language that spreads not because it makes sense, but because it doesn't. The less clear the meaning, the more it catches on.

If you're over 25, you might be scratching your head. But for Gen Alpha and younger teens, '6 7' is everywhere.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

