Merriam-Webster names slop 2025 word of the year as AI content explodes

The term 'slop' — originally used in the 1700s to describe soft mud and later in the 1800s to refer to food waste — now carries a modern definition that encompasses 'digital content of low quality produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.' The updated meaning captures a range of material seen across social platforms: mass-produced AI videos, glitchy advertising images, junk books, misleading deepfakes and other repetitive or trivial outputs.