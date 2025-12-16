Merriam-Webster names slop 2025 word of the year as AI content explodes

Dictionary picks slang for junk AI content as defining term amid digital surge
Merriam-Webster has chosen 'slop' as its 2025 Word of the Year, a linguistic reflection of the growing prevalence of low-quality digital content generated by artificial intelligence. The selection was announced as part of the dictionary’s annual review of terms that have seen significant increases in lookup and cultural relevance.
The term 'slop' — originally used in the 1700s to describe soft mud and later in the 1800s to refer to food waste — now carries a modern definition that encompasses 'digital content of low quality produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.' The updated meaning captures a range of material seen across social platforms: mass-produced AI videos, glitchy advertising images, junk books, misleading deepfakes and other repetitive or trivial outputs.
Merriam-Webster editors analyse data on which words have spiked in search interest and usage before naming a Word of the Year. In 2025, 'slop' outpaced other contenders such as 'gerrymander,' 'touch grass,' 'performative' and 'tariff.' The selection aims to encapsulate a broader cultural moment defined by increasing public awareness of AI’s impact on communication and media.
The choice reflects public frustration with the flood of easily generated, low-effort content that has proliferated as generative AI tools become more accessible. Analysts say the term also underscores ongoing debates about digital trust, authenticity and the future of human creativity online — areas where AI’s rapid adoption has drawn both fascination and criticism.
'Slop' also highlights the lasting relationship between language and culture: past Words of the Year have included 'pandemic' (2020), 'vaccine' (2021), 'gaslighting' (2022), 'authentic' (2023) and 'polarization' (2024). Merriam-Webster’s announcement emphasises that each selected term offers a snapshot of the issues most prominent in public discourse throughout the year.
