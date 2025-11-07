‘Vibe coding’ named word of the year by Collins dictionary

Vibe coding – Using AI to turn natural language into computer code; “programming by vibes, not variables.”

Broligarchy – A small clique of very wealthy men who wield political influence.

Clanker – A derogatory term for a computer, robot, or source of artificial intelligence.

HENRY – Acronym for High Earner, Not Rich Yet; describes professionals earning well but with limited savings.

Taskmasking – Pretending to be productive at work while actually doing little or nothing.

Micro-retirement – A short break taken between jobs to pursue personal interests before returning to work.

Biohacking – Altering the body’s natural processes to improve health and longevity.

Aura farming – Deliberately cultivating a distinctive or charismatic personal image.

To glaze – To praise or flatter someone excessively or undeservedly.