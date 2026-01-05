GOLD/FOREX
Education

UAE schools to announce first term results from January 7

Education ministry sets phased online schedule, with Grade 12 results due on Friday

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Students will be able to print academic certificates through the electronic student portal on specified days.
Dubai: The Ministry of Education has approved the timetable for announcing first term results for the 2025–2026 academic year, outlining a phased schedule that covers all school grades and allows students and parents to access results online in an organised manner.

According to the ministry, the release of results will begin on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. Results for students in grades 1 to 4 will be announced at 10am.

The process will continue on Thursday, January 8, with results for grades 5 to 8 released at 10am, followed by grades 9 to 11 at 2pm on the same day.

Results for grade 12 students will be announced on Friday, January 9, at 10am.

The ministry said students will be able to print their academic certificates through the electronic student portal on the specified days, from 6pm until midnight. The move is intended to provide greater flexibility and reduce the need for in person visits to schools.

The ministry said the structured timetable is part of its efforts to ensure a smooth and efficient process for announcing results, while delivering a fully integrated digital experience.

It added that the initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to enhancing education services, advancing digital transformation and supporting the stability of the educational process in the interest of students and parents alike.

