Dictionary.com names ‘maxxing’ Word of the Year as Gen Z reshapes everyday language

Internet slang is finding its way into everyday conversations, one extra ‘x’ at a time
There was a time when getting a good night’s sleep was simply called getting a good night’s sleep. Now, apparently, you could be sleepmaxxing.
And if you have been spending your weekends at home, wrapped in a blanket, watching films and ordering your favorite food, congratulations. You might be cozymaxxing, too.
Welcome to the world of Gen Z language, where almost anything can become a trend, an inside joke or, in some cases, a dictionary entry.
Dictionary.com has named ‘maxxing’ its 2026 Word of the Year, recognising a term that has travelled from online communities into conversations about beauty, fitness, wellness, work and even relaxation.
Short for ‘maximising’, maxxing describes the act of doing something to the fullest or optimizing a particular part of your life. Add it to another word and, suddenly, you have a new way to describe an activity that previously needed an entire sentence.
According to Dictionary.com, the term’s growing popularity reflects a culture increasingly interested in getting the most out of everything, with the word appearing in different corners of internet culture throughout 2026.
The beauty of maxxing is that it can be attached to almost anything.
There is looksmaxxing, which involves efforts to improve one’s appearance, and gymmaxxing, which refers to optimising a workout routine. Sleepmaxxing focuses on getting better sleep, while healthmaxxing encompasses efforts to improve overall wellbeing.
Then there are the more playful versions. Cozymaxxing turns an ordinary evening at home into an intentional pursuit of comfort, as though putting on pyjamas, lighting a candle and making a cup of tea were part of a carefully planned lifestyle strategy.
Even the way people use artificial intelligence at work has acquired its own version, known as tokenmaxxing.
The possibilities seem endless. Have you reorganised your wardrobe? Perhaps you are closetmaxxing. Spent your entire Sunday doing absolutely nothing? You might be nothingmaxxing.
At this rate, even having a lazy day requires a name.
Maxxing is only the latest example of internet language finding its way into the mainstream.
For many young people, social media is not just somewhere to watch videos or keep up with friends. It is also where new expressions are created, tested and shared until they become part of everyday conversation.
A word can start as a joke in a comment section, appear in a viral TikTok video and, before long, make its way into conversations at university, in the office or around the dinner table.
Think of words such as ‘delulu’, short for delusional, which is often used jokingly to describe someone with wildly optimistic expectations. Or ‘era’, which has become a popular way to describe a particular phase of life. Someone might announce that they are in their healing era, their studying era or their staying-at-home era.
These expressions offer a shorthand for feelings and experiences that might otherwise take longer to explain.
They also give people a shared language. Sometimes, understanding the joke is enough to make you feel part of the conversation.
Part of the appeal is how easily these words can be adapted to different situations.
Maxxing, for example, can be used seriously to describe someone’s efforts to improve their habits, or playfully to make an ordinary activity sound like a major achievement.
Someone who spends an hour preparing for the week ahead might call it productivitymaxxing. Another person who dedicates an entire evening to skincare might describe it as self-care maxxing.
The humour lies in taking something completely normal and giving it an unnecessarily ambitious name.
It is a familiar internet habit: turning everyday experiences into trends, giving them a label and watching everyone join in.
And while some expressions disappear almost as quickly as they arrive, others stick around because they are useful, funny or simply easy to remember.
The rise of maxxing is a reminder that language does not only change in classrooms, books or formal dictionaries. It changes wherever people communicate.
For Gen Z and Gen Alpha, that increasingly means online spaces, where expressions can travel across countries and cultures in a matter of hours.
Not every trending word will become a permanent part of the English language, and not everyone will understand every new expression. But the journey from internet slang to a recognised Word of the Year shows how seriously these everyday conversations can influence the way people communicate.
Perhaps the next time someone says they are sleepmaxxing, there is no need to ask for an explanation. They are probably just trying to get a good night’s rest.
And if you are reading this story while curled up on the sofa with a cup of tea, a blanket and absolutely no plans to leave the house, you might as well call it cozymaxxing.
After all, if we are going to do something, we might as well do it to the max.