GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dh30m UAE Lottery: One player takes home Dh100,000 - check if you got lucky this draw

Lucky Day Draw No. 261007 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261007
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261007

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261007, the winning numbers in the Days section were 16, 18, 20, 8, 11, 12, while 10 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BH3210982, CG5782504, and CP6641880.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant managed to match all the needed numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

One player has won the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.

Last Saturday, one lucky player has walked away with the Dh5 million second prize and was later identified as Kishore*R*.

This marks the fourth time a participant has been rewarded the Dh5 million pot since the lottery introduced twice-weekly draws as part of its revamped prize structure.

Next draw on October 10

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, October 10, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again have the chance to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
The UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Lottery reveals first name of Dh5m Oct 3 winner

UAE Lottery reveals first name of Dh5m Oct 3 winner

2m read
Big Ticket’s live draw series 291 held in Abu Dhabi

Filipina wins Dh20m in Big Ticket millionaire draw

3m read
Big Ticket’s live draw series 290 held in Abu Dhabi

Pakistani national wins Dh15m Big Ticket jackpot

3m read
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260826

Dh30m UAE Lottery: One player walks away with Dh100,000

1m read