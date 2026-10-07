Dh30m UAE Lottery: One player takes home Dh100,000 - check if you got lucky this draw

Lucky Day Draw No. 261007 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 261007, the winning numbers in the Days section were 16, 18, 20, 8, 11, 12, while 10 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BH3210982, CG5782504, and CP6641880.
No participant managed to match all the needed numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.
One player has won the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.
Last Saturday, one lucky player has walked away with the Dh5 million second prize and was later identified as Kishore*R*.
This marks the fourth time a participant has been rewarded the Dh5 million pot since the lottery introduced twice-weekly draws as part of its revamped prize structure.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, October 10, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again have the chance to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.