Dh30m UAE Lottery: One player takes home Dh100,000 - check if you got lucky this draw

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261007, the winning numbers in the Days section were 16, 18, 20, 8, 11, 12, while 10 emerged as the winning number in the Months section.

This marks the fourth time a participant has been rewarded the Dh5 million pot since the lottery introduced twice-weekly draws as part of its revamped prize structure.

Last Saturday, one lucky player has walked away with the Dh5 million second prize and was later identified as Kishore*R*.

One player has won the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.

No participant managed to match all the needed numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, October 10, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again have the chance to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.