Dh30m UAE Lottery: Lucky Day marks 100th draw - were you among the latest winners?

In the latest Lucky Day Draw No. 261017, held on Saturday, several participants have taken home cash prizes. The winning numbers in the Days section were 27, 17, 16, 12, 11, and 1, while 3 was selected as the winning number in the Months section.

Dubai: Tonight marks a milestone for the UAE Lottery, with its Lucky Day draw reaching its 100th edition as participants continue to compete for the Dh30 million grand prize and other cash rewards.

The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category has also remained unclaimed. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.

No participant matched all the required numbers to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 21, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will have another chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

She added, "We've celebrated 100 draws but the story doesn't stop here. Draw 101 is up next and a brand new chapter of Lucky Day is ready to unfold."

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.