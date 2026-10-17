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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Lucky Day marks 100th draw - were you among the latest winners?

Lucky Day Draw No. 261017 sees multiple participants take home cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 261017
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 261017

Dubai: Tonight marks a milestone for the UAE Lottery, with its Lucky Day draw reaching its 100th edition as participants continue to compete for the Dh30 million grand prize and other cash rewards.

Across the 100 Lucky Day draws, the UAE Lottery has awarded over Dh300 million, celebrated 650,000 winning tickets, and created 12 millionaires.

In the latest Lucky Day Draw No. 261017, held on Saturday, several participants have taken home cash prizes. The winning numbers in the Days section were 27, 17, 16, 12, 11, and 1, while 3 was selected as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AM1103084, CO6595529, and AR1699258.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched all the required numbers to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both top prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category has also remained unclaimed. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section and the winning number in the Months section.

Next draw on October 21

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

She added, "We've celebrated 100 draws but the story doesn't stop here. Draw 101 is up next and a brand new chapter of Lucky Day is ready to unfold."

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 21, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will have another chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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