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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Did you get lucky this draw?

Lucky Day Draw No. 261014 sees several participants walk away with cash prizes

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Did you get lucky this draw?
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Dubai: UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw numbers are out and one person has joined the millionaire's club.

For the Lucky Day Draw No #261014, the winning numbers in the Days category were 14, 17, 24, 27, 7, 10. In the month category, the winning number was 5.

Three others have won Dh50,000 each today as well. The winning numbers are: AQ1587010, DA7783153, BV4612142

Did you win?

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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