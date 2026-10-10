Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant bags Dh100,000 - did you win?

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261010, the winning numbers in the Days section were 4, 29, 23, 20, 27, 28, while 6 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

One player has taken home the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category. This prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section, along with the winning number in the Months section.

No participant matched all the numbers needed to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will have another opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, alongside several other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.