GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant bags Dh100,000 - did you win?

Lucky Day Draw No. 261010 delivers cash prizes to multiple participants

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261010
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261010

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261010, the winning numbers in the Days section were 4, 29, 23, 20, 27, 28, while 6 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CO6538324, CT7087510, and BG3152329.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched all the numbers needed to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

One player has taken home the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category. This prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section, along with the winning number in the Months section.

Next draw on October 14

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will have another opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, alongside several other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
The UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261007

Dh30m UAE Lottery: One player takes home Dh100,000

2m read
Big Ticket draw hosts Richard and Bouchra trying to reach Bernadette Azucena during the live draw on Saturday night.

Dh20m Big Ticket winner Filipina asleep during call

2m read
UAE Lottery reveals first name of Dh5m Oct 3 winner

UAE Lottery reveals first name of Dh5m Oct 3 winner

2m read
Ain Shams researcher Aya Khalaf Ahmed attended her thesis defence at the Faculty of Education at Ain Shams University on Saturday morning despite experiencing contractions ahead of the birth of her three babies.

Woman defends master’s thesis in labour, has triplets

2m read