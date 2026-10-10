Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant bags Dh100,000 - did you win?

Lucky Day Draw No. 261010 delivers cash prizes to multiple participants
Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 261010, the winning numbers in the Days section were 4, 29, 23, 20, 27, 28, while 6 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.
Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CO6538324, CT7087510, and BG3152329.
No participant matched all the numbers needed to win the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.
One player has taken home the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category. This prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers from the Days section, along with the winning number in the Months section.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will have another opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, alongside several other cash prizes.